Holly Willoughby emerges as frontrunner to replace Ant on I'm A Celeb

Holly Willoughby is favourite to host 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' alongside Declan Donnelly.

The 'This Morning' presenter is one of the top names expected to present the jungle show with Dec after his usual presenting partner Ant McPartlin said he would be taking the rest of the year off to focus on his recovery after he was fined £86,000 for drink-driving earlier this year.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Holly is very close friends with Ant and Dec and both she and Phil have been backing Ant since his troubles. Ant and Dec both love her and I am sure they'd be thrilled if she got the job.

They share a management company so Holly already knows what being in the Jungle for weeks entails."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are seen at the ITV Studios on June 25, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by HGL/GC Images)

Ant confirmed recently that he will take the "rest of the year off", meaning he will miss 'I'm A Celebrity' when it returns in November.

He said in a statement: "My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.

"I'd like to thank both Dec and ITV for their continued support and I look forward to getting back to work in the new year."

Whilst Dec added: "Whilst I am obviously sad at the thought of being without my best friend in Australia this year, I am proud of the work Ant has been doing privately and I am fully supportive of his decision. I'm looking forward to us both being reunited on screen in 2019."

The pair have shelved plans to bring their show 'Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway' back in 2019 and instead it will return in 2020.

