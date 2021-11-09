Hit Irish gangland drama Kin is snapped up by Dutch TV station

Public Broadcaster NPO in the Netherlands has signed up RTE gangland drama Kin, but it has not yet been confirmed when the Irish show will air on Dutch television.

The eight-part series debuted on RTE One in September and has also since been signed up by TV stations across the globe in America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the United Kindgom.

The show gave RTE One its best drama ratings in five years with more than 625,000 people tuning into the show each week. It has also set a record on RTE player boasting two million streams to date.

Commenting on the new sale, David Davoli, BRON’s president of television, said: “The sale of KIN to NPO is a testament to the quality of our series, and its global reach. We are excited for Dutch audiences to experience a show that has electrified audiences in Ireland and in the US.”

Produced by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures in association with RTE, Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group and Creative Wealth Media, Kin follows a Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war after a member of their family is killed.

The series was written and co-created by Peter McKenna who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Kin was co-created by Ciarán Donnelly and directed by Diarmuid Goggins and Tessa Hoffe.

The series has a star studded cast of actors such as Aidan Gillen, Emmett Scanlan, Charlie Cox, Clare Dunne, Ciaran Hinds, Sam Keeley and Maria Doyle.

Kin, which is one of RTE’s many forays into crime drama, has been compared to the real-life gangland war between the Hutch family and the Kinahan Family.

Although the series has been condemned by Joe Duffy and former Dublin Lord Mayor Christy Burke for what they say is glamorising crime, the figures and the public reaction to the programme speaks for itself.

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not the show will be renewed for a second series.



