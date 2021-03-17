Hit Irish comedy The Young Offenders wins prestigious British television award

Hit Irish comedy The Young Offenders won a prestigious British television award last night.

The show, which follows the life of two youths in Cork, won the award for best scripted comedy at the Royal Television Society yesterday.

The society’s event - which was hosted by Jonathan Ross - saw it beat out the other two nominees, Sky One’s Brassic and Netflix’s Sex Education.

The Young Offenders, which is now in its third season, was originally based on a 2016 film of the same name. The judges of last night’s show described the most recent season as: “Authentic, absurd and hilarious.”

The show’s writer, Peter Foott, was also nominated in the best comedy writer category. However, he was beaten out by the writers of Feel Good, Mae Martin and Joe Hampson.

Speaking after the event, chair of the awards, Kenton Allen, said: “The incredible range of programming we have seen across all genres and categories in this uniquely challenging year has been exceptional and a terrific representation of the thriving and constantly innovating television industry we have in the UK.”

The Young Offenders stars Alex Murphy and Chris Walley, who were both previously jointly nominated for the best male comedy performance award at the Royal Television Society’s awards in 2019.

Both actors also received IFTA nominations for their roles in the 2016 film. Walley later went on to win the IFTA for best male performance in television in 2017.

Online Editors