Hit BBC show Gavin and Stacey returns this Christmas for one-hour special

Hit sitcom Gavin and Stacey will be returning to your screens this Christmas for a one off special.

The BAFTA award winning sitcom show starring Mathew Horne, and Joanna Page, returns this winter alongside a supporting cast of Rob Brydon, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Alison Steadman.

Created and written by Ruth Jones and James Corden, Gavin and Stacey ran for two seasons from 2007 to 2009 on BBC Three before moving to BBC One for a final season in 2010. The pair said they have discussed continuing the series for the past ten years.

“Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey - where they might be today and what their lives might look like.

"And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy.

"We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas."

Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while... We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day ⁦@BBCOne⁩ #GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/gTRa3cp90t — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 28, 2019

Legendary actor and father of the main character, Gavin, in the show, Larry Lamb announced on twitter this morning that he was "Absolutely delighted to be able to share this little secret at last ."

Director of Content at the BBC, Charlotte Moore said the shows return has led to huge excitement at the studio,

“Everyone at the BBC is hugely excited to be welcoming back Gavin and Stacey to BBC One this Christmas.

"We can’t wait to see what’s happened to everyone over the last nine years, and what’s next for one of the nation’s favourite comedy families.”

