Hit 80s series Cagney & Lacey and Magnum PI are being rebooted

Several hit 80s shows are in line for reboots thanks to CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter female cop show Cagney and Lacey and Hawaii-set detective series Magnum PI are among a list of six pilots ordered by the network this week.

Meg Foster (as Det. Chris Cagney) and Tyne Daly (as Det. Mary Beth Lacey) in Cagney and Lacey in 1982.

The news comes in the wake of plans for a Murphy Brown revival. The hugely popular series aired for ten years from 1998 to 1998 and starred Candice Bergen as an investigative journalist and news anchor. The new series will run to 13 episodes and play out over this year and next.

Tom Selleck in Magnum PI

Westworld writer Bridget Carpenter will pen Cagney & Lacey. The original series aired for seven seasons in the 80s and starred Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless as the brunette and blonde cop duo who led very different private lives. Magnum PI, meanwhile starred Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum, a PI living and operating in Hawaii. It ran from 1980 to 1988 and was a huge hit for CBS.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Hawaii Five-O writers Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim will write the script for the new series which will follow Magnum, an ex Navy SEAL as he returns from home Afghanistan and becomes a PI. Tom Selleck may, they suggest, make a cameo as he stars in current CBS series Blue Bloods.

Tis certainly the season for reboots as CW has announced a Charmed reboot while NBC is planning a Bad Boys spinoff.

