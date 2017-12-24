The Christmas drama ramps up on Fair City tonight as Kerri Ann discovers some bittersweet news and Doug is beaten unconscious by a masked attacker.

High drama on Fair City tonight as Pete is knocked unconscious and Kerri Ann discovers she's pregnant

The Kerri-Ann, Decco and Mondo love triangle becomes even more complicated from tonight as Kerri Ann discovers she's pregnant.

Before she does the test she's worried things will be awkward between Melanie and Mondo at the party but Melanie reassures her it will be fine. Later, Decco talks about having children and Kerri Ann can't help but get emotional. Back home she takes a pregnancy test and is completely overwhelmed when she sees it's positive.

On Christmas Day viewers will see Kerri Ann hiding the positive test from Decco and then secretly checking her diary to figure out when the baby was conceived. Her fears are confirmed when she realises Mondo is the father. She's already stressed but is totally horrified when Decco finds the test and reveals the news to everyone at the party.

Juliet is the only one who realises that Mondo might be the father. Elsewhere on tonight's dramatic Christmas Eve episode, Oakley insists that Emmet 'talk' to Doug.

Meanwhile, Charlotte, terrified after Oakley threatened to reveal her secret about Paddy Bishop, berates Doug for threatening to go to the guards and tells him that she was in fact the one who poisoned the group. Pete scuppers Emmet's attempts to reach a peacful solution with Doug Eavesdropping on their conversation Emmet learns that Doug will be alone that afternoon in the library apartment while Pete and Dolores are out at the toy drive.

Later that evening Emmet, wearing a balaclava and brandishing a baseball bat, ambushes Doug at the apartment.

As Emmet lays into Doug, Pete arrives home unexpectedly and tries to stop him from leaving. Emmet pushes to get past him and Pete falls, smashing his head and leaving him unconscious.

Oakley lets Doug know he was attacked because of his interference with the group while Emmet is wracked with guilt and feeling fearful for the future. Fair City airs tonight, Christmas Eve, on RTÉ One at 8:30pm and the Christmas Day double bill special airs at 8pm.

