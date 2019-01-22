Fair City actors have hit back at comments made by Vikings star Elijah Rowen, who said the RTE soap was "embarrassing".

'He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer' - Fair City stars hit back at Vikings actor's soap slurs

The cast were less than impressed with his suggestion that any actor who wanted to make it in the industry should never step foot in Carrigstown.

Elijah (25) - who has recently joined the cast of the Emmy-nominated Vikings show - raised eyebrows over the weekend when he claimed that Fair City was a "joke".

"Personally I think Fair City is embarrassing," he said. "I understand actors might do it for financial gain, but if you really want to be accepted in the acting world you wouldn't do it.

Hilda Fay

"If you want to talk artistry or expressionally, it's a joke."

His remarks went down like a lead balloon with some actors who have experience working on the show.

Maclean Burke pictured at the special event screening of Star Wars The Force Awakens at the Savoy Cinema Dublin. Photo Anthony Woods

Hilda Fay, who played Tracey McGuigan in the juggernaut series, voiced her disapproval of his comments on Twitter. Hilda has forged a successful theatre career - both at home and abroad - over the years.

Last year, she was the lead actress in The Plough And The Stars at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith before joining the cast of The Snapper for the stage adaption of Roddy Doyle's classic story in The Gate Theatre in the capital.

Stefanie Preissner

"Poor Elijah, obviously not the sharpest knife in the drawer," she wrote on social media.

Other cast members weighed in on the matter, including Maclean Burke, who has played Damien Halpin in the soap since 1998.

"Hope it stays bright and true for you... best of luck next season... oh wait! Vikings is finished," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the writer of TV series Can't Cope, Won't Cope, Stefanie Preissner, said: "Someone needs a PR manager quick."

This year marks the 30th year of Fair City on RTE, with a brand new set being revealed to viewers to mark the occasion.

Brigie de Courcy, executive producer of Fair City, said the set is "full of dramatic potential, and our extremely talented design team have excelled themselves - but it still manages to have the feeling of always having been there, just with a little something extra."

