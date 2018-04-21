'He's no more a country singer than the man on the moon' - Viewers have mixed reaction to Ronan Keating on Late Late Show country special
Former Boyzone singer Ronan Keating explained his long-standing love of country music in the Late Late Show’s tribute to the music genre last night.
The Late Late Show paid tribute to country legend Big Tom who passed away, aged 81, this week.
Ronan Keating joined country music stars like Lisa McHugh, Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley, Daniel O’Donnell and Derek Ryan to pay tribute to the “Four Country Roads” star.
Last night, Keating explained: ‘I’ve had a relationship with country music my whole life. My dad loves his country music. He called me immediately when the news about Big Tom broke.’
‘I grew up listening to all of his music my whole childhood. I’m delighted to be here.’
‘There’s been a relationship between country music and what I do for many years now, so for me to be here, it makes sense.’
But Late Late Show some purist country fans had a mixed reaction to Keating's appearance on the country music special.
Here's what they had to say:
