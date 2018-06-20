Adam Collard's mother is fuming with the way he's ditched Rosie Williams to pursue new girl Zara McDermott on 'Love Island' and shown "no remorse" for his actions.

Adam Collard's mother is fuming with the way he's ditched Rosie Williams to pursue new girl Zara McDermott on 'Love Island' and shown "no remorse" for his actions.

'He's in the wrong' - Even Adam's mum is furious with the way he treated Rosie on Love Island

The hunky heartbreaker left the 26-year-old solicitor in floods of tears in last night's show after he admitted to her face that he fancies the government worker - one day after he performed a sex act with her in bed - and wants to get to know her.

Taking to his Twitter account during last night's airing, Adam's mum wrote: "Even us at home really don't agree with what Adam's been doing the house. Actually feel sorry for Rosie. No remorse. Families not happy with his actions #LoveIsland (sic)." And, although her son has clearly taken a liking to Zara as he lay in bed with her and was flirting with her by the pool, Adam's mum thinks he's a "fool" for letting Rosie go.

She wrote: "Hands up once more if Adam's an absolute fool for letting Rosie go. #TeamRosie #LoveIsland (sic)," followed by the emoji of a girl with her hands up. Her honest remarks on her son's behaviour led to some backlash, with some of his followers claiming that she was "disowning" her son on social media. She later shot back that she'll always stand by him but she didn't like the way he had a smirk plastered across his face while Rosie was crying her eyes out in front of him.

She said in response to the backlash: "Definitely not "disowned" my son for his actions, just disagree when smiling when Rosie was crying her eyes out, he's in the wrong. Let's not get that twisted. My son will always be my son. (sic)" However, this isn't the first time Adam has ditched the girl he's been partnered up with in favour of a newbie as he did the same when Rosie - who was late to join the villa - walked in and he chose her over his then-partner Kendall Rae-Knight.

Adam's mum explained: "Many people saying it was okay for Rosie to do it to Kendall calling it "Double standards". Adam's got little sisters and he'd hate for them to be treated like that, no double standard about it. Simple. (sic)" Elsewhere in the villa, it's not just new girl Zara who has caused a stir as Ellie Brown looks set to drive a wedge between couple Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson when he seemingly dumps the blonde bombshell in tonight's show.

