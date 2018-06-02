'He's in a B&B in Ireland stitching up his chest' - Corrie viewers' script predictions for killer Pat Phelan are hilarious
Coronation Street viewers were gripped as evil killer Pat Phelan made a dramatic exit in a gory climax.
Or did he?
Viewers on Twitter last night were full of possibilities for the far-fetched storylines that could bring the serial killer back from the dead.
Earlier this week, the murderer (Connor McIntyre) returned to the cobbles and went on a bloody rampage, shooting his daughter Nicola Rubinstein (Nicola Thorp).
He then interrupted Michelle and Robert's wedding, taking the bride hostage before shooting her in the bistro's kitchen as she tried to free herself.
His departure had been halted by his nemesis Anna Windass (Debbie Rush), who plunged a knife into his chest after the shot was fired.
I have a peculiar ‘Phelan’ that Pat isn’t really dead..... 😱😰 #Corrie #PhelansRevenge— 😏🇬🇧 (@GagaForBritney_) June 1, 2018
I was waiting for Phelan to do this at the end of the episode #Corrie #PhelansRevenge pic.twitter.com/qPMH8lExpr— Matthew Norton (@mnorton1981) June 1, 2018
Pat Phelan on Monday....#Corrie pic.twitter.com/5eGYfLhZct— EddieMackintosh (@LionofGlencoe) June 1, 2018
The moment Roy Cropper managed to turn an armed anti-terror police officer into a compliant PCSO/traffic warden type character in one sentence 😂 #CoronationStreet #roycropper #corrie pic.twitter.com/FJR3pXruuc— Stuart Newman (@SJNstuartnewman) June 1, 2018
Still not convinced Phelan is dead. Even if they cremate him I won’t be convinced. #Corrie— Andy Goulding (@AndyGoulding) June 1, 2018
Connor McIntyre though. What an actor. What a gent in real life. And what a miss to #Corrie, even though it was Phelan's time to go— Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) June 1, 2018
Nicola is alive, Phelan is dead and we’re getting rid of Faye. If only a stray bullet could’ve somehow hit Alya it would’ve been perfect. #corrie— Holly (@Holz090) June 1, 2018
3 months time on #Corrie - Pat Phelan is in a B&B in Ireland stitching his chest up with a hotel sewing kit— jess (@JessicaMillar3) June 1, 2018
"I'm gonna walk out there and I'm gonna go and meet MY grandson.— Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 1, 2018
And we're gonna forget that you ever existed. I WIN!!!"
Phelan's reign of terror is finally over. #Corrie #PhelansRevenge pic.twitter.com/Q8MmkRQ7hK
In a final bid for triumph, he pulled the knife from his chest as Anna stood over him and said she had won.
Viewers saw his death confirmed by the ITV soap as he was taken away by paramedics who zipped a body bag over his face.
But with the villain previously escaping a fall from a sea wall and being taken hostage, many fans could not quite believe he was gone for good.
@MissEmpress2 posted on Twitter: "why have I got the feeling phelan isn't dead."
@MadMentalTim wrote: "Phelan isn't dead, he's coming back as The Phelanco, but he's still the same Phelan."
@GagaForBritney tweeted: "I have a peculiar 'Phelan' that Pat isn't really dead."
@Peg_X posted: "Phelan isn't going to be dead. There was no blood and I bet he walks away when no one is watching."
Ultimately viewers lauded McIntyre for his performance throughout the storyline, as Corrie waved farewell to one of its most popular villains.
@Whiskers76 posted: "@connor9mcintyre really gonna miss you!!! Best thing about Corrie!"
@les56jenkx wrote: "That was a great week. Best soap, best villain. Bye #patphelan #Corrie thanks @connor9mcintyre you were great."
Corrie continues on Monday.
Press Association