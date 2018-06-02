'He's in a B&B in Ireland stitching up his chest' - Corrie viewers' script predictions for killer Pat Phelan are hilarious

Coronation Street viewers were gripped as evil killer Pat Phelan made a dramatic exit in a gory climax.

Or did he?

Viewers on Twitter last night were full of possibilities for the far-fetched storylines that could bring the serial killer back from the dead. Earlier this week, the murderer (Connor McIntyre) returned to the cobbles and went on a bloody rampage, shooting his daughter Nicola Rubinstein (Nicola Thorp).

He then interrupted Michelle and Robert's wedding, taking the bride hostage before shooting her in the bistro's kitchen as she tried to free herself. His departure had been halted by his nemesis Anna Windass (Debbie Rush), who plunged a knife into his chest after the shot was fired.

In a final bid for triumph, he pulled the knife from his chest as Anna stood over him and said she had won. Viewers saw his death confirmed by the ITV soap as he was taken away by paramedics who zipped a body bag over his face.

But with the villain previously escaping a fall from a sea wall and being taken hostage, many fans could not quite believe he was gone for good. @MissEmpress2 posted on Twitter: "why have I got the feeling phelan isn't dead."

@MadMentalTim wrote: "Phelan isn't dead, he's coming back as The Phelanco, but he's still the same Phelan."

@GagaForBritney tweeted: "I have a peculiar 'Phelan' that Pat isn't really dead."

@Peg_X posted: "Phelan isn't going to be dead. There was no blood and I bet he walks away when no one is watching." Ultimately viewers lauded McIntyre for his performance throughout the storyline, as Corrie waved farewell to one of its most popular villains.

@Whiskers76 posted: "@connor9mcintyre really gonna miss you!!! Best thing about Corrie!" @les56jenkx wrote: "That was a great week. Best soap, best villain. Bye #patphelan #Corrie thanks @connor9mcintyre you were great."

Corrie continues on Monday.

Press Association