'He’s had a tough time but he’s getting there' - Pat Kenny on pal Gay Byrne's cancer battle

PAT Kenny says his former RTE colleague Gay Byrne has had a “tough time” following his cancer diagnosis, but is doing well.

Kenny (70) was Gaybo’s successor on The Late Late Show and the pair have known each other for many years.

Gaybo (83) was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and recently told how he was “making progress” with his treatment.

“I haven’t seen him for a while,” said Kenny.

Gay Byrne and wife Kathleen Watkins enjoying the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. Photo: Steve Humphreys

“He’s had a tough time but he’s getting there. He’s quite philosophical about it.

“He’s a man who loves the fresh air and walking and exercising, so I think that’s the biggest challenge for him, to try and get back some of that vitality.”

Gaybo recently said his health is “worth more than every penny and anything else” and said he very much misses going for walks like he used to.

He said he wished he could go up to fit and healthy people and ask them if they realise how lucky they are.

“I don’t experience any pain – it’s all just general disorder,” he said.

“Having enjoyed robust health for 83 years, you wonder what the hell is wrong with you.”

Kenny is now a presenter on both TV3 and Newstalk, where his radio show recently reached an all-time high of 152,000 listeners.

Speaking about the return of The Pat Kenny Show, he said the date or time might be moved to accommodate TV3’s sports coverage.

“We’re looking at the autumn at the moment, he said.

“We may move the day, we may move the time a bit, but it’ll be back.

“I’m happy to do the show wherever because they own the football now and the Champions League. It changes the schedule.

“We’ll see how that works out.”

The Dubliner also recently spoke of his desire to take his talk show on the road and travel the length and breadth of the country with it.

Kenny left RTE in 2013 after decades with the national broadcaster.

At the time, Gaybo described his departure for Newstalk as a “major loss for RTE, but also a major coup for Newstalk”.

Kenny went on to host a chat show, In The Round, on the short-lived UTV Ireland before settling at TV3.

