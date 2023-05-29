‘He’s going to be brilliant’ – Kathryn Thomas gives Patrick Kielty her backing for ‘Late Late’ gig

Kathryn Thomas says Patrick Kielty will be a perfect host for the 'Late Late Show'. Photo: Norman McCloskey

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas has paid tribute to the talents of new Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty and reckons he will “give the show the shake-up it needs”.

“I think he’s going to be brilliant, I think he’s a great choice – he’s got it all,” she said. “I worked with Patrick years ago, at the Red Bull Soapbox race in 2004, I’ve worked with him a couple of times. I think he’s going to be great – talk about coming back with a bang.

“He ticks the boxes and I think he’s not going to be afraid to give it the shake-up that it needs.”

On RTÉ eventually opting for a male presenter to replace Ryan Tubridy for the flagship show, Thomas said it “always has to be about the right person for the job”.

“Ryan made the show his own. I think when it’s the right time, it’s the right time,” she said.

“I think as Ryan himself said, the show needs to change and a shake-up is needed. So as long as they’ve got the right people behind Patrick to do that, it’s going to be good.”

On suggestions that the Co Down comedian may not be as engaged with real-life issues facing Irish people, given that he’s not living here full-time, Thomas did not think it would be an issue for him.

“I think it’s very easy to say that, but we’ve all been used to remote working the last couple of years and we all know how global we are so I don’t think it’s an issue.

“From what I know of Patrick – and I don’t know him very well – he has always stayed connected.”

It’s full steam ahead now for RTÉ as they prepare for the new-look Late Late Show, following on from Tubridy fronting his final programme last Friday.

The show already has a new executive producer on board – former series producer Jane Murphy – as the finer details of the revamped show are put in place over the summer months.

An RTÉ source also said show bosses were looking at “shorter and lighter”, given that the long-running show has not had a radical format change in years.

Kielty, who lives in London with wife Cat Deeley and their boys Milo and James, will have a busy schedule once he takes over the reins of the show in September.

He will front the show late on Friday nights and will then have to travel to Belfast to front his BBC 5 Live show, which runs from 9-11am on Saturdays.

There are no plans for him to take a step back from his BBC commitments after he takes over the RTÉ gig as he juggles the two high-profile slots on the island of Ireland.

“I can confirm that Patrick will be continuing with his 5 Live show while he takes on presenting the Late Late Show,” said a BBC spokesperson.