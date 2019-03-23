Mairead Ronan has said husband Louis couldn't have been more supportive throughout her Dancing With The Stars experience - even texting her partner John Nolan to check if rehearsals were going OK when she was fretting over steps.

Mairead Ronan has said husband Louis couldn't have been more supportive throughout her Dancing With The Stars experience - even texting her partner John Nolan to check if rehearsals were going OK when she was fretting over steps.

'He's dying to get me back and I am dying to get back to the kids' - Mairead Ronan credits husband Louis for his support

The TV presenter said that the two men got on well and she was "very lucky" to have them both.

"Sometimes Louis will text John if I come home a bit worried about the steps and he will say to John, 'She's a bit worried, is it going OK?' and John will reply, 'She's doing a great job'," Mairead told the Herald.

"Louis loves to be in the loop with the performances too. I'm very lucky with the two blokes in my life."

With the final tomorrow, Mairead said she was looking forward to getting back to family life with Louis.

"He is dying to get me back and I am dying to get back to the kids - it's been really tough the last two weeks.

"It's been really intense so I didn't see them as much," she said. "My husband has been incredibly supportive and also my mother-in-law. I don't know what I would have done without her.

"It's no surprise Louis is as supportive as he is because the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. My parents-in-law have been great, I love them dearly."

However, before she gets back to reality, Mairead has three dances to get through in her bid to win the Glitterball Trophy.

She will compete against country singer Cliona Hagan and actor Johnny Ward tomorrow night.

The judges also have some say in her routines this week as they pick their favourite dance for her to perform again on the night.

"The judges' choice was the Charleston," said Mairead.

"I was thrilled because I loved that one - it was only the second dance we did so I'm hoping it will have improved."

With Loraine Barry advising her to be sexier on the dance floor, Mairead said she had no problem being flirty - but she said she couldn't pretend she was 16.

She admitted she was feeling the nerves ahead of the final, though.

"I am nervous because we have so many dances but I'm trying my best to enjoy it. It is really tough with three dances," she said.

Mairead has been putting in the hours this week - rehearsing as early as 6am.

Originally from Finglas, Mairead's fingers are crossed that she can become the first Dub to win the title.

"Of course I am hoping I can win - all three of us will be," she said.

"It sounds really cheesy but I have never been in a final for anything in my life. I've always been part of a team.

"To win would be a really personal victory but if I don't win I will still have a great night at the wrap party with Louis and John."

As for what comes next for the presenter, she said she "hasn't had time to think" about future plans.

Renovating her new home in Clontarf is one of the highest things on her priority list, as well as a holiday.

The final of Dancing With The Stars airs on RTE One tomorrow at 6.30pm

Herald