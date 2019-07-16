Irish Love Island newcomer Greg O'Shea's family and friends have revealed what viewers can expect from the rugby star ahead of his debut in the villa tonight.

'He's definitely open to finding love again' - Love Island newcomer Greg O'Shea's family and friends on his past relationships

The Ireland Sevens rugby pro revealed that he has been single for the past year following the breakdown of a four year relationship, but Major League Rugby pal, Sean McNulty says the Limerick native is ready to meet someone new.

"I think the breakup of his last relationship hit him pretty hard, but he's taken some time to himself over the past year or so. Greg knows what he wants and backs himself in everything he does," said McNulty.

"While I'm sure he's looking to enjoy himself in the villa, I think he's definitely open to finding love again."

Greg O'Shea

When asked if Longford's Maura Higgins will be a good match for the 24-year-old, he said; "I'd imagine that's who he'll gravitate towards when he enters the villa. We're hoping for an all Irish couple win this year."

McNulty added that the newest Irish Islander doesn't have an exact 'type', and would be interested in anyone that lives a "positive lifestyle".

"Although his last two girlfriends have been cute blondes, I don't think he necessarily has a type. I think it's more about lifestyle and personality for him. He's a professional rugby player, qualified lawyer and qualified Pilates instructor so he likes to live a positive lifestyle," he said.

"If he likes a girl, he'll put everything into her."

His cousin, Kelvin Brown said O'Shea won't want to be "second best" in the villa, and is not afraid of any competition with Curtis in a bid to win Maura's heart.

"It seems a very competitive environment in there. He definitely won't want to come out second best, but he'll be fine.

"I think he might turn a few heads in there so who knows what will happen," he added.

O'Shea's sister, Laura O’Shea revealed her brother didn't tell the family about his Island plans, setting off to Majorca from Paris where he played with the Seven’s team in an Olympic qualifier.

“It was a shock to say the least! We found out with everybody else, he kept it a secret the whole time, so the shock was very large in our house last night in Corbally, " she told TodayFM.

“He took off to Majorca from Paris, we got a few weird requests for a couple of pairs of shorts and sunglasses. We thought he may have met a girl in Paris - he was packing a bag for Majorca!”

She added: “He’s always been in a relationship, since he was 13 or 14. He’s very genuine and loyal, when he loves he loves big.”

Greg is set to enter the villa alongside alongside fellow new bombshells Harley Brash, 20, and India Reynolds, 28 during tonight's Love Island on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

