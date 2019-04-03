It's one of the most popular Late Late shows of the year alongside the Valentine's Special and the Toy Show.

Here's how to apply for audience tickets to the Late Late Show Country Music Special 2019

The Late Late Country Music Special will return next month and applications are open for tickets to appear in the audience.

While the line-up for the 2019 show has yet to be revealed, last year's impressive line-up included Ronan Keating, who was among the stars paying tribute to country legend Big Tom who had passed away aged 81 that week.

Lisa McHugh was also in studio alongside Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley, Daniel O'Donnell and Derek Ryan.

Nathan Carter on the Late Late Show Country Special, RTE One

The show attracted a 51 per cent share of the available audience, with 561,500 tuning in on the night, peaking at 612,100 viewers.

The previous year the show drew an audience of 677,000, making it the second most watched Late Late show of that season after the Toy Show.

This year's special will be pre-recorded on Wednesday May 1 and air on Friday May 3.

In the audience application on the RTE website there are optional questions about your favourite country stars, whether or not you have a special country music-related talent, and to state whether or not you would like to take part in audience games.

You can apply for tickets HERE.

Online Editors