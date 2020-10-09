Ryan Tubridy as Olaf for the opening act of The Late Late Toy Show in 2019

If you, year after year, have sat at home and wished you were one of the lucky audience members at the Late Late Toy Show then this could be your lucky day.

RTÉ and The Late Late Toy Show are looking for individuals and families to be part of their virtual audience and all you have to do is to apply online.

Unfortunately, due to the public health guidelines to keep people safe, there will be no in-studio audience for the Toy Show this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be part of the fun.

Instead, RTÉ are creating a magical, socially distanced, audience who will be beamed into the studio, through the magic of TV, straight from their own homes.

So, if you and your family would like to win a golden ticket to be in the Toy Show audience - which means not only will you be on the TV but when Ryan Tubridy says "There's one for everyone in the audience,” he’ll be talking to you - simply log on to RTE.ie/latelate and apply.

You've got two weeks so go.... do it now!

Online Editors