‘Hello Tallaght’ – Senator Lynn Ruane and Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes hit the road for new TV series

Senator Lynn Ruane has teamed up with Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes to film a new series on Irish dramatist Lady Gregory.

The pair will embark on a road trip in a camper van across Ireland to explore the life of the playwright and Abbey Theatre founder.

Lady Gregory – Ireland’s First Social Influencer, which is produced by Kite Entertainment, is a two-part series for RTÉ One.

Hollywood actor Margolyes made a name on stage and screen and is well known for her role as Professor Pomona Sprout in Harry Potter.

In recent years she has embarked on road trips across the world in series such as Miriam Margolyes: Almost Australian.

The TV star is best known for her witty remarks and is a regular guest on chat shows like The Graham Norton Show.

A spokesperson for Kite Entertainment said the pair started out in Tallaght today.

“It’s Lynn and Miriam doing a road trip around Ireland and the world of Lady Gregory in Connemara, Co Galway and around the Abbey Theatre,” the spokesperson said.

Senator Ruane shared a short video on Twitter today in which Margolyes said: “Hello Tallaght”.

The politician and Dublin native added: "Me and Mimzo are off on the road."

Last year, it was reported that Kite Entertainment was awarded €178,000 for the two-part series that is expected to air this autumn or early next year.