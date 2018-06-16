'He'll always be Neil to me' - Isla Fisher reveals she didn't know who Niall Horan was during TV appearance

Independent.ie

Isla Fisher has admitted she had no idea who Niall Horan was when they both appeared as guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

