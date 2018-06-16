'He'll always be Neil to me' - Isla Fisher reveals she didn't know who Niall Horan was during TV appearance
Isla Fisher has admitted she had no idea who Niall Horan was when they both appeared as guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
The Aussie actress played Spill Your Guts on the show with the former One Direction star and Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.
However, in a second appearance on the show, Isla revealed that she kept calling the young star the wrong name backstage.
She also admitted that she thought the huge round of applause they received on the show was for her and McGregor.
"I kept calling him Neil backstage," she told Corden, adding, "Then when Ewan McGregor and I came through the curtain, just as we did now, we came through kind of together and everyone was really screaming at us and we had a moment."
She added, "It wasn't for us, it wasn't for us at all... It was for Niall."
Corden added that Niall "does count the screams.
Isla then said, "He'll always be Neil to me!"
Check out the full interview here:
And the original appearance:
