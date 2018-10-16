Viewers of ITV's This Morning were moved to tears following the appearance of a ten year old boy on the show.

Heartwarming moment 10-year-old superfan, who has autism, hugs Holly and Philip has This Morning viewers in tears

Michael Glaister from Dundee was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and sent producers a video message asking if he could get Holly and Philip branded mugs.

Michael and his mum were invited on the show and he revealed that his dream is to take over Philip's job when he turns 18 as he's a massive fan of the show. His mother revealed that Michael had been non-verbal until he began to act out his favourite TV shows and learned to speak.

During his appearance he received several more gifts from the presenters including Philip's iPad cover and a hamper of similar This Morning treats.

10-year-old Michael Glaister, who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler, caught our attention after sending a video message to see if he could get his hands on @Schofe and @hollywills' branded mugs. But the surprises didn't stop there... #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/lNx621LFdv — This Morning (@thismorning) October 16, 2018

Michael was overjoyed with his gifts and thanked them both before getting up to give them both a big hug.

Viewers were moved by the heartwarming moment.

Online Editors