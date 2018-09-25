Head of Drama Jane Gogan to leave RTE after 12 years

Jane Gogan has announced she will leave RTE at the end of the year.

Gogan, who was previously Commissioning Editor for Drama before becoming Head of Drama, has worked for the State broadcaster for 12 years.

In that time she has overseen series including the phenomenally successful Love/Hate, Charlie, Single-Handed, and Rebellion.

She will end her tenure following the arrival of Taken Down, the new crime series from the creators of Love/Hate, and Fair City's move to a new site.

“After 12 years as Commissioning Editor for Drama and, latterly, Head of Drama I have decided to leave RTÉ," she said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all of the people who have contributed to both the shows that I have commissioned and to Fair City. I will leave at the end of December, allowing me to work through the completion of our most recent drama commission, Taken Down, and the Fair City HD and Site move projects.

"I wish the many friends and colleagues I’ve worked with during my time at RTÉ all success for the future."

Her departure comes just two months after her husband, broadcaster and long-standing RTE soccer pundit Eamon Dunphy, announced he was leaving the State broadcaster to concentrate on his podcast, The Stand.

Speaking about Jane Gogan's departure, Jim Jennings, RTE Director of Content said, “I would like to thank Jane Gogan for her enormous contribution to RTÉ over the last 12 years.

"Jane presided over a slate of drama which will be long remembered by the audience including Love/Hate, Charlie, Single-Handed, Rebellion and the forthcoming Resistance.

"During her time, she has steered Fair City so that it remains Ireland’s most popular soap while also developing new writing and directing talent. I would like to wish Jane all the very best in her future endeavours."

Jane Gogan has worked across film and television broadcasting. She has produced drama and documentary programming, was a member of the Arts Council, Chairperson of Film Base and is a founding member of Film Makers Ireland.

Prior to joining RTE she was Commissioning Editor for TV3 for seven years.

