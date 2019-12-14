Victoria Mary Clarke has defended her husband Shane MacGowan and Philomena Begley's performance of 'Fairytale of New York' on last night's Late Late Show.

'He wanted to sing it with her - a dream come true for him' - Victoria Mary Clarke responds to criticism of Fairytale of New York performance on Late Late Show

A large segment of the RTE One chat show was devoted to a tribute to The Pogues frontman and his long, successful career.

Many stars of the music industry including Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill, Moya Brennan, Sean O'Sé, and Philomena Begley, were in studio alongside MacGowan and Clarke.

Paul Simon, actors Liam Neeson, Tom Vaughan Lawlor, and Primal Scream rocker Bobby Gillespie were among those recorded video messages honouring the Irish cultural icon.

Shane MacGowan performes Fairytale of New York with Philomena Begley pictured on The Late Late Show. Picture Andres Poveda

Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill joined with Shane's band for a stunning rendition of A Rainy Night in Soho but the highlight of the night was Shane's performance of his most famous hit, Fairytale of New York, with Philomena Begley.

While many viewers were thrilled to see the rare live performance of the song, a number of viewers took issue with the duet on social media.

Victoria Mary Clarke responded to the criticism on Twitter by revealing that Begley (77), whose own hugely successful career spans five decades, was "the reason why" MacGowan decided to sing his classic song.

She wrote, "I just want to thank @PhilomenaBegley who is the reason why Shane sang #fairytaleofnewyork on @RTELateLateShow he has been a huge fan of hers for ever and @poguesofficial fans will know that she features in #apairofbrowneyes".

In response to another tweet, she wrote, "He was not planning to sing it until he heard that Philomena was going to be coming and he wanted to sing it with her, a dream come true for him".

She also challenged anyone who thinks they can do a better job of singing the song to "come on over and prove it?".

