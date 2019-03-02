Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has said she was sexually harassed by a male director while working on a documentary about women's rights.

Coronation Street's Nicola Thorp has said she was sexually harassed by a male director while working on a documentary about women's rights.

'He started saying quite sordid things to me' - Corrie actress says she was sexually harassed by director while working on women's rights show

The actress (30), who plays Pat Phelan's daughter, said she has been harassed throughout her career.

"I was once locked in a bathroom toilet where I worked and I wasn't all-owed out until I kissed the manager. I was only 19, but I laughed it off," she said.

"Then I went home and he was probably none the wiser that he'd done anything wrong, he'd just got away with being coercive."

She added that when she was 21 she was harassed by a married director, saying: "He was such a creep and luckily he's not working any more. He worked in the theatre.

"He started saying quite sordid things to me. He suggested to me that if I didn't co-operate I would never work again. I told him very clearly I didn't want to hear from him again."

Thorp, who spoke out about gender inequality in 2016 when she was sent home from a receptionist job at fin- ancial services firm PwC for not wearing high heels, said she faced further harassment when working on a documentary about women's rights.

"A man in the public eye approached me to do a documentary about women's rights and then he told me how much he wanted to have sex with me," she said.

"He then started sending me photos of dresses and shoes he thought I'd look sexy in at three in the morning.

"It made me think, 'Did I encourage him? Was my worth as a presenter of a documentary gauged by how much I flirted with him?'"

Thorp will join stars including Helena Bonham Carter, Sue Perkins and David Tennant at Care International UK's #March4Women in London tomorrow.

Actors will read testimonies from women in the UK and other parts of the world who have experienced workplace harassment and viol- ence.

Press Association