'He put love above shame ' - YouTuber Riyadh Khalaf praised for sharing story of father's turnaround after attempting suicide over son's sexuality
Riyadh shared his story on RTE One's Cutting Edge
Viewers have praised Riyadh Khalaf after he shared his moving story of coming out as gay to his Muslim father.
The 27-year-old YouTuber is best known for his 2015 viral video in which he shared his Grindr messages with his mother, but the process of coming out to his parents, and particularly his father, was very difficult.
Speaking to Brendan O'Connor on Cutting Edge on RTE One on Wednesday night, Riyadh said he came out to his Irish mother first but they kept the news from his Iraqi father for a further nine months.
"He was brought up Muslim and in Islamic culture and in that world, as many of us know, it's not okay to be gay most of the time. It's full of shame, it's full of fear. It's seen as a sickness. It's just not good."
He said his father took it "incredibly difficultly" and revealed that his mother's "main fear" was how to break the news to her husband.
During that time he said he "grew further and further and further apart from [his father] for fear of what I knew was to come".
His father's reaction was as he expected; "He completely broke down and he was on the floor, on his knees, saying, 'why, why, why, why you? Why you? Why this way? Why does it have to be gay?' and I'm looking at him and I'm kind of going, 'You? It's me who has to live with this and me who has to go through a world that doesn't really accept me for who I am.'"
Riyadh later found out that his father had "attempted suicide because of the way I was" and added that this was "incredibly difficult to hear" as he felt he was the "catalyst" for that.
However, his father emerged from that experience with a change of heart.
"In the year after he tried that I can't tell you the turnaround he has had," revealed Rihadh. "He is the most loving, most embracing, pro-gay, Pride-marching, drag queen-befriending dad I could ever ask for."
He added, "My dad is my idol, my mentor, my world and without him I would be half the man I am today. He changed not by accident, he changed because he wanted to. He put love above shame and he put me above everyone else's opinions.
Riyadh became emotional as he added, "I love him. I love him so much."
Viewers praised Riyadh following his appearance on the show.
“You’ve a silent family of hundreds of millions of people around the world and we’re waiting for you.” What an incredibly powerful, moving message from @RiyadhK for young LGBT+ people #CuttingEdge— Jennifer O'Connell (@jenoconnell) April 4, 2018
Heartbreaking and honest account by Riyadh Khalaf of his experience of coming out at 16 and the challenges he faced. Let’s hope it’s becoming easier @CuttingEdgeRTE #CuttingEdge— Evelyn Mc Loughlin (@Eibhlin71) April 4, 2018
Tremendous bravery from @RiyadhK tonight’s #CuttingEdge wonderful honesty especially regarding his Dad.— david whelan (@dulchiewhelan) April 4, 2018
Switched over from Liverpool game to #CuttingEdge & caught @RiyadhK sharing his story about how his Dad at first found it difficult that his son was gay but now accepts and supported his son and Riyad loves his Dad. Just a lovely, inspiring human interest story. #LoveWinsOut pic.twitter.com/cNVBUzFEFe— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) April 4, 2018
This lovely chap @RiyadhK is melting my heart on @CuttingEdgeRTE Communicating in the most honest and raw way to young (and maybe old) gay boys & girls. Nice work 👌 #CuttingEdge— Anna Daly (@daly_anna) April 4, 2018
#cuttingedge Riyadh Khalaf what a fantastic uplifting young man!— Mike Hurrell (@mikehurrell1) April 4, 2018
Online Editors