Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary won’t change any minds, but it might allow us all to finally get over the drama and move on

Before Meghan Markle first met Prince Harry, she decided to do a little research. She didn’t Google him — as she famously told Oprah — because she wasn’t interested in seeing what others had written, and instead went straight to the source: Harry’s private Instagram feed, shared by the mutual friend who set them up. “That, to me, was the best barometer,” Meghan says in their six-part Netflix docuseries, the first three episodes of which were released this morning.

It appears the Sussexes still believe the surest way to understand a person is through how they tell their own story. That, in a way, is the project of the documentary: to give Harry and Meghan a platform to share their experiences, accompanied by a carefully curated album of never-before-seen photos.

Much of the audience had made up their minds about the Netflix series, directed by Liz Garbus, before the first episode dropped — such is the intensity of feeling surrounding Harry and Meghan, from both their critics and devoted fans, that changing viewers’ opinions at this point is a near-impossible task.

The drama of “Sussexit” has now dragged on so long that we have had a stream of books, documentaries and various other content about Harry and Meghan, from the biography Finding Freedom to the explosive Oprah interview to glossy magazine profiles in The Cut and Variety. Asked why she wanted to make her own series, Meghan says: “Over the past six years, books were written about our story by people who I don’t know. Doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?”

She describes the documentary as an “opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and who we are” — crucially, giving the couple greater control over their narrative and how it is told.

Harry notes that a friend suggested they document the period that culminated in their stepping down from royal roles in 2020, but we only get teasers of these video diaries — a strained Harry at Heathrow airport after his final royal engagements, an exhausted Meghan with her hair in a towel and no makeup at their temporary home in Canada. By the end of the third episode, the series has yet to reach their wedding day, so painstaking is its account of its subjects’ early relationship.

We hear the familiar beats: Harry’s bitter distrust of the media, his resentful memories of how the paparazzi treated his mother and his fears of history repeating itself; Meghan’s childhood activism, her shock at the relentless press intrusion and her lack of preparedness for royal life.

They fill these in with personal anecdotes, and not always flattering ones — Harry describes his shame over the Nazi costume he wore in 2005, which he calls “one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

Meghan, meanwhile, explains that despite the ceaseless headlines about her “breaking royal protocol”, there was no guidance given, illustrated by scenes from The Princess Diaries: “There’s no class or person who says ‘sit like this’, ‘use this fork’, ‘curtsy there’, ‘wear this kind of hat’.”

When she mentioned #MeToo at a joint engagement with Will and Kate, Meghan says she “didn’t know that that would be taboo”, and claims she was left to figure royal etiquette out herself, learning the national anthem from Google and dressing in neutral colours “so I could just blend in”.





There are no bombshells here — which isn’t to say there won’t be later on as the series reaches their ultimate departure from the royal family — but what’s new is the input from family members who haven’t spoken publicly before. The most notable is Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who understood that racism would be a major factor in how Meghan would be received even before Meghan did.

After five “challenging” years of silence, it’s refreshing to hear Doria speak so frankly, and deliver a salient rebuke to Thomas Markle. “I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus,” she says. “Certainly as a parent, that’s not what you do, that’s not parenting.”

Their critics often parrot the line that Harry and Meghan left royal life for “privacy”, wilfully misinterpreting the distinction between choosing what you share about yourself on your own terms and being hounded by strangers to take photos and reveal personal details without your consent. Harry and Meghan made it clear that what they wanted was control over their choices, and this documentary grants them control over how their story is told, definitively.

With three episodes to come on Thursday, December 16 — and Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, out in January — we’ll be hearing a lot more about their time as royals. Yet, as even dedicated royal watchers grow weary, the Sussexes may discover each new project is a case of diminishing returns.

Harry and Meghan may not be able to count on changing critics’ minds, but hopefully the series and memoir combined will satisfy their desire to tell their story themselves, allowing them to close this chapter of their lives, focus on their advocacy work and move on.

The first three episodes are available on Netflix now, with the final three streaming from December 16.