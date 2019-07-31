The stars of Love Island have touched down at London's Stansted Airport after eight weeks in the villa.

Greg and Maura swarmed by family and friends as they land in London

They were greeted by a crowd of around 120 family, friends and press after making the journey from Majorca.

Family and friends greet Love Island winner Greg O'Shea (centre) as the Love Island contestants arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex following the final of the reality TV show

Winner Amber Gill's family huddled with fellow champion Greg O'Shea's childhood friends, who waved an Irish flag and chanted the rugby player's name. Amber's family cheered as the tearful beauty therapist ran towards them after emerging from the international arrivals gate.

Runner-up Molly-Mae Hague's family wore t-shirts emblazoned with the her face and the words Team Molly-Mae. Ovie Soko's family opted for bucket hats, cheering the basketball player's catchphrase, "message".

Love Island contestants Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard share a kiss as they arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex following the final of the reality TV show

Maura Higgins' mother and father waited wearing t-shirt's that read "#fannyflutters" in reference to one the Irish grid girl's most memorable catchphrases.

Love Island runners up Tommy Fury and Molly Mae Hague arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex following the final of the reality TV show

PA Media