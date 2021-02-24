This Sunday will see the 78th Golden Globe awards airing Stateside and with a plethora of Irish nominees in the running for a coveted gong, the country is well-represented when it comes to home-grown talent.

Like so many other awards events, this year’s proceedings have had to be completely reimagined in the wake of the pandemic but should still provide plenty of glitz and glam for viewers.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will reprise their roles as joint hosts of the annual celebrations but will present the Globes for the first time from opposite coasts of America.

Poehler will present her part from the Beverly Hilton in LA while Fey will host her segment of the show from the Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York.

But given that the awards don’t start on NBC until 8pm Stateside, night owls in Ireland won’t be able to watch the show until 1am our time.

Irish hopes will be pinned on Brendan Gleeson who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a TV role for his acclaimed portrayal of former US president Donald Trump in the Comey Rule.

The well-known actor, who has been in nearly 70 movies to date, will be going up against stars like Donald Sutherland in The Undoing and Daniel Levy in the Netflix monster hit Schitt’s Creek.

‘Normal People’, has been nominated in the category of Best Limited TV Series after Sally Rooney’s novel was adapted for BBC/Hulu by Ireland’s Element Pictures and co-directed by Lenny Abrahamson.

Rising talent Daisy Edgar-Jones has been given the nod in the Best Actress in a Limited Series but her co-star Paul Mescal did not get a nomination for his part as Connell Waldron.

Speaking about the nomination, producer Ed Guiney said that all of the team at Element are “so grateful to Lenny, Sally and our incredible cast and crew.”

“We are so happy for Daisy who so richly deserves it and a bit sad that Paul didn’t get the nod. It’s also an incredible honour

for the entire team as this is the first time that a fully Irish set,

produced and directed TV series has been nominated for a Golden Globe,” he said.

Oscar-nominated company Cartoon Saloon in Kilkenny is also in the running for a Golden Globe for its critically-acclaimed ‘Wolkwalkers’ for Best Motion Animated Picture.

The company’s previous releases have earned it a total of four Academy Award nominations, including recognition for co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

The Apple Original film tells the tale of Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack.

In a joint statement, the two directors said they were “delighted that this Irish story is so well received by audience, fans and critics from all over the world.”

Along with Melusine Productions in Luxembourg and production colleagues in France, the pair were “honoured” to be nominated.

“While we would love to be in Hollywood to celebrate the Golden Globe award ceremony, we will likely be in a socially distant safe celebration here in Kilkenny,” they said.

Also helping to present this Sunday’s ceremony will be stars including Renée Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo and Joaquin Phoenix while Annie Mumolo, Awkwafina and Kristen Wiig will also make appearances.

Two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda will also receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes award ceremony.

