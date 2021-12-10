Gráinne Seoige and Ellen Keane among first contestants revealed for new Dancing With the Stars

Gráinne Seoige is among the contestants for this year's instalment of the popular dancing show. Photo: RTÉ.

TV presenter Gráinne Seoige and Paralympics gold medal hero Ellen Keane are among the first contestants to be revealed for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Former RTÉ broadcaster Aengus Mac Grianna and comedian Neil Delamere fill the first four slots on the hit show, announced on tonight’s Late Late Show.

A further three contestants will be revealed on Sunday and the 12-strong cast of stars will be announced in its entirety ahead of the show’s airing in January.

The popular Sunday evening entertainment series, which sees familiar faces from the world of entertainment team up with a professional dancer to perform a live routine each week, is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ, and will run from January to March.

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will be back at the helm of the series in 2022. Judges Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will also return to Dancing with the Stars, and in January will be joined by new judging panel member - dancer and acclaimed choreographer - Arthur Gourounlian.

The name Seoige has been synonymous with broadcasting in Ireland for the past 25 years, and Gráinne said she’s looking for ward to returning to TV screens after a hiatus.

“I am excited and petrified in equal measure to be joining Dancing with the Stars. I’ve always wanted to learn to dance, and now, I’m getting the chance to learn from the very best in the country. Let’s see how it goes!” Gráinne said.

Ellen Keane gave the nation a much-needed lift this summer when landing a swimming gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and the Ellen says she is “in it to win it”.

“I am so excited for the show to begin,” she said.

Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellen Keane. Picture: RTE

Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellen Keane. Picture: RTE

"I am such a competitor, so I’m in it to win it, but I’m really looking forward to having a good time, learning new skills and making new friends! I’m loving this because I get to be dry and have my hair and make-up done and experience all the glamour that comes with Dancing with the Stars. I can’t wait to show people what I can do.”

Neil Delamere is one of Ireland’s most renowned and talented comedians but the Offaly man said a stint on the show is an attempt to discover a “hitherto entirely absent talent for dancing” as he currently dances like “a full-back shepherding the ball out of play”.

Comedian Neil Delamere. Picture: RTÉ

Comedian Neil Delamere. Picture: RTÉ

“Hopefully, that changes over the next few weeks. Some of my friends from the comedy scene have been on the show and raved about how much craic it was, so I can't wait,” he said.

“I'm very excited to be on the show. I'm hoping to discover a hitherto entirely absent talent for dancing. So far, I've only gotten as far as saying ‘Flatley, Flatley Flatley’ and the great man appears to give you a lesson.”

Aengus Mac Grianna spent a 30-year career informing the nation as a news reporter and broadcaster with RTÉ and now he’s looking forward to the challenge pushing him out of his comfort zone.

Broadcaster Aengus Mac Grianna. Picture: RTÉ

Broadcaster Aengus Mac Grianna. Picture: RTÉ

“Dancing with the Stars is high-energy showbusiness and is definitely the most physically demanding challenge I have ever undertaken,” he said. “Given that I don’t dance I am both excited and terrified about the weeks ahead.”