Good, Bad, and Ugly: Five talking points from Love Island 2021

Love Island's Sharon became embroiled in a row over the word 'fake' in Week 2 in the villa

Meet the parents: Chloe and Toby meet their families in the villa

Love Island 2021 finalists: Liam and Millie, Chloe and Toby, Faye and Teddy and Kaz and Tyler

Tonight, the 50+ hours viewers have committed to watching this year will culminate in Laura Whitmore announcing the winner of Love Island, 2021.

And yet, many questions remain unanswered at this pivotal point.

Will Kaz and Tyler be the first Black couple to ever win the show? Or perhaps Toby and Chloe will romp home with the £50k prize after experiencing the most notable character arcs in Love Island history?

Will Faye be able to stop herself swearing on live TV?!

Until it all becomes clear, sometime around 10:30pm tonight, let's focus on what we do know.

Behold the Five Lessons the Class of 2021 taught us – be it good, bad, or just rather ugly.

5. Less is more...

Augmenting oneself is a very personal choice, and if it's a source of comfort to the individual undergoing their chosen procedures, who is anyone to judge? Apart from a large cross-section of Twitter, that is...

Whether it was Ross Gellar gifs depicting fluorescent teeth, or various memes involving substantial sausages, Twitter was alight most nights with opinions on the Islander's choice of aesthetics. While superficially hilarious, granted, anyone who noted the many layers of both Faye and Sharon's respective reactions to Hugo's "nothing fake" blunder on Week Two is aware it runs way deeper than that.

So, whether it's blindingly white veneers being brandished, contestants lamenting their "dissolving lip filler", or mean Tweets being bandied about, perhaps everyone should consider the truth behind the saying 'Less is more.'

Love Island's Sharon became embroiled in a row over the word 'fake' in Week 2 in the villa

Love Island's Sharon became embroiled in a row over the word 'fake' in Week 2 in the villa

4. Another level?

In addition to the enhanced pressures of “Five Year Plans” and being in the optimum physical condition (both IRL and online), the unions shown on Love Island and – by extension – facets of today's society have seen an increasing demand for labels.

While it's nice to celebrate a relationship, hasn’t it all got a bit much? Be it the level of "exclusivity" or "boyfriend and girlfriend", or saying those three little words; each stratus of the Love Island relationship is up there with "marriage proposal."

The grandiose gestures depicted on the show can only put more pressure on young people. So, again, 'less is more', with a side of 'go with the flow' – plus all the other cliches that are adages for a reason.

Tyler asked Kaz to be 'exclusive' in a Love Actually-themed proposal

Tyler asked Kaz to be 'exclusive' in a Love Actually-themed proposal

3. Your parents are (usually) right...

Last night's annual familial affair is a testament to this simple fact.

Between both Liam and Tyler's dads tactfully admonishing them for their respective Casa Amor behaviour, or Chloe's mother charging in roaring, "You've been iconic!" your parents will generally tell you what's what.

Like Toby's Irish mammy (who, we all know, are brutally honest), who was quick to inform him that she was "proud" of how he had "matured" over the course of the show. No wonder he broke down.

Meet the parents: Chloe and Toby meet their families in the villa

Meet the parents: Chloe and Toby meet their families in the villa

2. Always go with your gut...

If your parents aren't around for whatever reason, listen to your gut.

You know, that gnawing feeling in the pit of your stomach that tells your "logical" brain it needs to take a back-step for a bit.

Repeatedly making reference to her gut feeling, it was what drove Liberty to end her relationship with Jake – despite her being a clear contender to bag the £50k prize.

Pictured: Jake and Liberty

Pictured: Jake and Liberty

1. Love comes in many forms...

Love isn't just between a boy and a girl, and it's time Love Island woke up to this fact.

If this season has drummed one message home is that "love" has many different guises. For example, Jake was arguably in love with the camera, which led to partner Liberty finding self-love, which – Whitney noted – is the greatest love of all.

The only other showcase of love that outshone the brilliance of Liberty's journey of self-discovery, is the love and support both she and Kaz showed for each other from the first moment they met.

Could it be time for producers to add that curveball to proceedings?

Besties: Liberty and Kaz

Besties: Liberty and Kaz

