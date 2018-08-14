‘Gone to bed with my hurley tonight’ – viewers loved RTE’s magnificent hurling doc The Game

RTE's documentary about the history of hurling in Ireland wrapped on Monday night and viewers were hugely impressed with the three-part series.

All three episodes which aired every Monday night for the past three weeks drew an impressive audience with 253,400 tuning in for the final episode compared to 273,400 for the first and 265,900 for the second.

Viewers took to Twitter to bemoan its departure from the schedule after the final episode, which explored the chase for perfection, and the women's game and the battle camogie has had to fight to be recognised in its own right.

Filmed over the course of two years, the series featured interviews with legendary players, commentators, and fans (60 interviews no less) to paint a picture of the evolution of the game and what it means to people in Ireland. State of the art cameras, techniques and technology were used with rare and unseen archive footage.

The scale and quality of the production did not go unnoticed by viewers, many of whom were also moved by the emotion it evoked.

While RTE tells Independent.ie it's "too early" to talk about a second series, RTE's Head of Specialist Factual Programmes Colm O'Gallaghan tweeted "That's it for now from #TheGame. We did our best to fit as much as we could into the space afforded us. We'll be back soon." So, take from that what you will...

That's it for now from #TheGame. We did our best to fit as much as we could into the space afforded us. We'll be back soon. #grma — Colm O'Callaghan (@aslinndubh) August 13, 2018

Here's some of the reaction to the final episode in the series:

It's not often these days that you see something genuinely new & fresh, something with its own unique footprint, something that provides a view that we've not seen before. #TheGame is exactly that. Rich in insights, perspectives & footage, I wish it was on every week..... — Niamh Fitzpatrick (@NFitzPsychology) August 13, 2018

Listening to Angela Downey on #TheGame makes me feel like going looking for my boots and coming out of retirement — Geraldine Kinane (@gerkinane) August 13, 2018

Without a shadow of a doubt this has been RTÉ’s greatest ever production. Heartfelt, beautifully shot and a true representation of what Hurling and the GAA are all about. Well done to all involved 👍🏼 #TheGame — Dennis Tynan (@DinTynan) August 13, 2018

Anthony Daly getting emotional at the memory of a hurling match 23 years ago. Spine-tingling just looking at him. Jaysus you'd feel sorry for people with no interest in sport. #TheGame — Brian Murphy (@BrianMurfie) August 13, 2018

Can RTÉ just play #TheGame on repeat forever thanks 👏🏼😍 — Tríona Curran (@triona_curran) August 13, 2018

Between the 2018 championship and the documentary #TheGame I’m converted. I can no longer deny I’ve stronger feelings for hurling now. — Diarmuid Masterson (@MasterDan86) August 13, 2018

Absolutely loved watching #TheGame the last 3 weeks. Fantastic showcase of the sport I love. So many great stories about how hurling has evolved and how it reflected society (shown so well last night with the description of camogie) — Paul Challoner (@paulwchalloner) August 14, 2018

The Hurling Documentary "The Game" was an absolute Masterpiece. Such a magnificent Series. A thousand congratulations to everyone involved in its production. #Hurling #TheGame — Aodan Wrenn (@aodanwrenn) August 14, 2018

A brilliant series. Very well done to all. An anthology of hurling , a fabulous guide to anyone new to the game or just wanting to reaffirm their vows of love to it #TheGame — Dr.Ronan collins (@ronancollins7) August 14, 2018

Watching The Game @rte last night, hard not to get goosebumps. What a sport we play, would make you appreciate picking up the Hurley more 💪🏼 #hurling #thegame #history — Stefanie Beausang (@stefbeausang) August 14, 2018

Instead of going to bed after working til 2am like a normal person would, I'm watching my recording of the last episode of #TheGame Outstanding tv. Worth the tv licence fee. Well done to all involved. Really proud of our unique sport. Hopefully Limerick start the next chapter! — Tweetledumb (@PhelanNick) August 14, 2018

Jesus what a program @RTEgaa have put together. Gone to bed with my Hurley tonight. #TheGame — TJ Brosnan (@TJBrosnan1) August 13, 2018

Online Editors