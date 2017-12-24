June Bernicoff has thanked well-wishers for their words of sympathy following the death of her husband Leon.

Gogglebox star June Bernicoff thanks fans for support after husband's death

The Gogglebox cast members have always been particular favourites for fans of the show.

June and Leon were the first couple to join the programme when it first aired in 2013. Channel 4 issued a statement on Twitter announcing Leon’s passing, writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and #Gogglebox legend Leon.

“We will all miss him so very dearly. Our thoughts are with June and family at this incredibly sad time.” Following the outpouring of tributes for Leon online, his wife June responded on Twitter, thanking everyone for their kind words.

“Thank you folks for all your wonderful messages,” she wrote. “Leon would have loved reading them and hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight and God Bless!”

Leon, an 83-year-old retired teacher, died in hospital following a short illness. Thousands of people across the country have loved watching Leon and June on Gogglebox over the past four years.

Celebrities including Liam Gallagher and fellow Gogglebox castmates Scarlett Moffatt and Steph and Dom Parker have expressed their sadness over the news of Leon’s death.

Moffatt tweeted: “Words can’t explain what you meant to so many people. From your words of encouragement to me to the little DMs.

“Leon you were loved by so many. Sending my love to you and all of your family.” Thousands of other Gogglebox fans have also dedicated a few words to the octogenarian.

One Twitter user wrote in response to June’s statement: “Oh June, I’m so very sorry that you have lost Leon. “We all felt like we knew him, and you always will be the most wonderful couple."

Independent News Service