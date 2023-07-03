Gogglebox Ireland issues callout for priests, nuns, lifelong friends and couples for new series

Dundalk couple David and Sarah Reilly who appeared on previous season of Gogglebox Ireland, with their dogs

Gogglebox Ireland has put out the call for new cast members to join its next series.

The show is set to return to Virgin Media Television this autumn with producers looking for some new households to come aboard.

Virgin Media’s hit show is looking for witty and opinionated TV fans from around the country.

“We are on the lookout for groups of older life-long friends who love nothing more than chatting about what they watch on the box,” a Virgin Media spokesperson said.

“We’re also interested to hear from couples who are news lovers, as well as families.”

There is also a fresh call for members of the clergy to get involved with the show.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Gogglebox Ireland producer Gareth McGreevy said the show has been on the lookout for priests and nuns but had no luck so far.

“I suppose the clergy have always been on that list of cast members we’ve always been looking for that we haven’t been able to find,” he said.

Mr McGreevy added that geographic diversity is key to the show and highlighted a flair for news and current affairs as a plus for anyone applying to take part.

“We’re always open to people from all different backgrounds from right across the country from Donegal down to Kerry and Cork.

“One thing that Gogglebox Ireland prides itself in is it’s very into news and current affairs and that’s something that the audience resonate with.”

If you fancy yourself the next fresh face to join Gogglebox Ireland, you can email casting@kiteentertainment.com with details on your gang, where you’re based, what you like to watch together and a photo.

Applications are open to everyone across the country until the middle of August.