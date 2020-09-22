'Go on, ya good thing!' – After a break of 10 years, The Den is returning to our television screens

The classic children’s programme The Den is coming back after 10 years off the air, Ray D’Arcy announced today on his radio show.

Starting on the first Sunday in November, the beloved kid’s TV show will air weekly at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.

Mr D’Arcy made the announcement alongside Zig and Zag, who made their first appearance on The Den 33 years ago. Also joining them was Dustin the Turkey of Eurovision fame.

In typical fashion, Dustin slagged Mr D’Arcy for his television skills. “I tell ya, that Ray D’Arcy, he knows as much about television presenting as Dermot ‘Glass Box’ Bannon does about architecture. He’s brutal,” he said.

The group had a special reunion earlier in the year with RTÉ Does Comic Relief, and since then fans of the show have been asking for it to come back.

“We will be there for the boys and girls and the parents and anyone who wants to watch. And we will be inviting them to do the things we used to always do and more!” he said on his Radio One show.

Expand Close Ray D'Arcy on Den TV in 1993. Picture RTE Stills Library. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ray D'Arcy on Den TV in 1993. Picture RTE Stills Library.

“People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver.”

He added that the management in RTÉ were excited for The Den’s return, however there had to be some rules.

“They were so excited, the people in management… When your man said it, there was all sorts of dancing,” he said. “There is one stipulation - Dustin can't be advertising his various schemes like selling Christmas trees or perspex.”

The Den was known for its colourful and sarcastic cast of characters which also included Podge and Rodge and Socky. the sock monster.

Online Editors