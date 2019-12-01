Glenda Gilson first celebrity to join Dancing With The Stars

Former Xposé presenter Glenda Gilson became the first celebrity to be officially unveiled to take part in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars.

The 38-year-old model was ­announced by RTE last night and will appear in the season opener on Sunday, January 5.

Swapping the TV studio for the dance studio the mum of one will hope to follow in Mairead Ronan's twinkle-toed footsteps by becoming DWTS champion next March.

Speaking about taking part in RTE's biggest reality TV show, the Dubliner said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be part of Dancing With The Stars. I've always been a big fan of the show but now that I'm here and I'm in costume, I'm ready to rock.

Scared

"I'm kind of a little bit scared to be honest with you; I'm not a dancer, so this is totally out of my comfort zone,

"I've never danced before but I've loved watching the show on TV so I'm really thrilled to be part of it. I can't wait to learn how to dance, so hopefully I do that during the Christmas period and I won't make a show of myself when I get on the live shows in January."

While RTE refused to confirm the names last night, the Sunday World has discovered that Love Island star Yewande Biala will also been signed up by production company Shinawil to take part in the demanding series.

The 23-year-old scientist from Dublin has been relatively quiet since leaving the dating show in the summer but is now preparing to swap her bikini for some sequins.

Our show mole told us that she's "almost certain to be announced next week" as producers attempt to get all this year's celebrities to sign the coveted contracts.

While RTE would not confirm Yewande's inclusion they confirmed that the next celebrity dancers to join Glenda will be announced on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One tomorrow morning.

And despite her new radio slot on 2FM and his new album, both Jennifer ­Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne will ­reunite to present the new series - ­despite rumours of a change up.

Blathnaid Treacy's Friday night spin-off Can't Stop Dancing was axed earlier this year.

Airing on RTÉ One for 12 weeks from Sunday ,January 5 at 6.30pm, a total of 11 celebrities will partner with their professional dancers as they take on a new challenge and change their daily routines for dance routines.

Trophy

Each will be hoping to claim the much-coveted glitter ball trophy at the end of the series.

The couples will tackle a different dance genre each week from the Paso Doble to the Viennese Waltz and will have just seven days to perfect their routine before performing it live to the nation.

Also returning this year is the fabulous panel of judges - Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson. They will cast their expert eyes over the dancers each week and judge them on their performances.

Once again the celebrities and their dancers will be scored by both the judges and the viewing public at home.

In a new addition this year, James Patrice will bring you extra behind-the-scenes news in a weekly podcast.

Including chats with stars, their professional partners and the judges, it will be available every Monday to keep the Dancing With The Stars buzz going after the main show has aired.

