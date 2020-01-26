A shock elimination saw former model Glenda Gilson axed from ‘Dancing With The Stars’ last night.

Glenda Gilson axed from 'Dancing With The Stars' in shock elimination

The former ‘Xpose’ presenter looked devastated as she exited the RTÉ One show despite consistently dancing to the best of her ability.

Glenda and partner Robert Rowinski danced a contemporary ballroom to ‘My Heart Will Go On’ by Celine Dion, a song made famous by the movie, ‘Titanic’.

The couple scored 18 and Judge Julian Benson labelled it an “emotionally charged” performance, adding: “I felt I was on the Titanic.”

Glenda said she had a “fantastic” time and had “met some of the best people ever”.

“And this fabulous guy needs a medal,” she said, hugging her partner. “I love there’s more airtime for these fabulous people, that’s what it’s all about.”

There was more divine intervention for Fr Ray who survived for another week, despite scoring just nine points from the judges for a lacklustre paso doble to ‘The Magnificent Seven’.

It remains to be seen if the power of prayer will be enough to keep him in the running for another week.

Judge Brian Redmond said the bizarre dance reminded him of “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and Kylee, you were good. Father, you can work the rest out yourself”.

Judge Julian Benson said: “She didn’t need to act, she was definitely a dancer in distress.”

However being bottom of the pile was taking its toll on Fr Ray who admitted: “I had a tough week, I was feeling very down, it’s not everyone gets a one”, - a reference to one of his scores from last week.

“I asked the production team could I have a water pistol because I could have used it on someone,” he added, clearly indicating his ire towards Brian, who had presented him with the lowest score of the series last week.

Meanwhile Lottie Ryan stayed at the top of the leaderboard after a thrilling, high energy Salsa as Dora the Explorer from the movie, ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’.

She scored 28 and pro dance partner, Pasquale La Rocca, commended her for being brave enough to perform some “dangerous” lifts.

Lottie said dancing on the show is “a dream of mine, I’d happily stay all night long”.

Brian proved he rewarded hard work and gave her a 10, the highest score of the series, giving the presenter the top score with 28.

‘Fair City’ actor Ryan Andrews showed he’s hot on Lottie’s heels, matching her 28 and treating the audience to a leap jump that made him look every inch the pro dancer.

Ryan danced a lightning-paced jive to ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ from the movie ‘Rocket Man’, with his partner Giulia Dotta. Ryan bagged the second 10 of the series for his superstar moves.

The actor admitted he’d committed a personal faux pas though, annoying his girlfriend a little by announcing an engagement could be on the cards if he won the show.

Meanwhile model Grainne Gallanagh and her partner Kai Widdrington performed a salsa to ‘(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life’ from ‘Dirty Dancing’. Kai was still suffering from a shoulder injury, so the pair enlisted a little help for “the lift” at the end of the famous routine.

Speaking following their dance, Gráinne said: “He (Kai) has been in a lot of pain so I think he should be commended for dancing tonight.” Their hard work paid off and they scored 21.

Former Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty and partner Emily Barker danced the tango to ‘Into The Unknown’ from the movie ‘Frozen 2’, scoring 26.

Host Nicky Byrne said the former hurler was the show’s new “heartthrob.”

Former B*witched singer Sinead O’Carroll scored 24 with partner Ryan McShane for her impressive quick step to ‘Get Happy’ from the movie ‘Judy’.

RTÉ broadcaster Mary Kennedy danced the American Smooth to ‘He’s a Tramp’ from ‘Lady and the Tramp’ with John Nolan. They scored 19.

