Glen Hansard, Bono and Hozier among Ireland’s biggest stars bringing busking magic to Late Late Show

Some of Ireland’s most iconic musicians are taking part in an unprecedented gathering in an unprecedented year as Bono, The Edge, Glen Hansard and other household names brought their traditional Christmas Eve busk to tonight's Late Late Show.

The twinkling Christmas lights and hordes of last-minute Christmas shoppers and carollers on Dublin’s Grafton Street, which have been the backdrop to their Christmas Eve busking session for the past decade, were replaced by a dazzling array of festive light projections and shimmering Christmas trees as they took to the stage at the RTE studio for the special Late Late event to raise vital funds the Simon Community homeless charity.

The life-affirming power of music is a key topic for Bono and The Edge, who perform alongside a who’s who of Ireland’s most loved performers, including Hozier, Kodaline’s Steve Garrigan and Declan O’Rourke.

Imelda May joined from London for a special performance on ‘Raglan Road’ accompanied by Shane MacGowan, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill.

Among stars was special guest Philip Powell who spent two decades on and off living on the street when he became friends with Glen Hansard and became a staple performer of the Grafton Street busk before Covid-19 led to its cancellation this year.

Ballymun native and frontman for The Frames Glen Hansard told host Ryan Tubridy how a chance encounter a decade ago led to the Christmas Eve busk.

"Ten years, it's hard to believe. It started off so simply, and the fact that every year people come back and we do it, it's a really good thing," he said.

"I was walking down Grafton Street the day before Christmas Eve 10 years ago, and the Simon Christmas carollers were out, they were shaking the buckets and they said 'ah how are ya Glen give us a song' and whatever mood I was in...I just was like 'I can't now, if I'm coming back up the street later on.'

"I went home and felt bad (and said) 'I'll go into town tomorrow and do a bit of busking and make sure that they get it, thinking they might still be on the street.," he recalled.

"They weren't on the street the day after, so I took out my guitar and started playing. Mundy was passing by...he joined in. Damien Dempsey and Imelda were walking by and they did Fairytale of New York, so we kind of had this thing happen spontaneously," he said.

He added that his campaign to help the homeless has been " personal from day one".

"I really want to thank you, we weren't going to have a busk this year, it's the tenth anniversary there was no busk, so I really want to thank you and everybody here for having us here," he told Ryan.

"It's a reality, it's part of my own story...there are people in my family who are homeless right now. When I used to volunteer in Simon when I was about 16, I would just be making cups of tea for people and you would sit down with people and they'd talk, you realise if you stop and talk to anybody, there's a whole story there. It'sso easy for us to walk by people and go 'yer man looks like he's an alcoholic'. It's a very dangerous thing to just look at someone and write them off," he said.

Meanwhile, both Bono and The Edge paid tribute to Glen for his selfless dedication to helping the homeless.

"Mr Glen Hansard, I'm so honoured to know the man, so honoured to be part of this. He has done incredible things over the year for the homeless," said The Edge, real name, David Evans.

Bono added: "This is Glen's caravan and we are very happy to be in one of the train carriages. We have been involved with Simon for 30 years probably, and what they do is unbelievable.”

