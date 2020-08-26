Gillian Anderson shares throwback photos of co-star Jamie Dornan as The Fall rises on Netflix

THE X-Files star Gillian Anderson has shared throwback snaps of her with a young Jamie Dornan in a behind-the-scenes shot from The Fall.

The American actress posted a number of photos from the Belfast set after The Fall climbed into the top 10 of the most-watched shows in Ireland and the UK on Netflix.

The show, which first aired in 2013 and ran for three seasons, follows her character Stella Gibson as she is drafted in from London to help catch a serial killer terrorising Belfast.

Jamie Dornan grabbed the attention of the acting world with his spine-chilling portrayal of serial killer Paul Spector opposite Anderson in his debut TV performance.

He won critical acclaim for his portrayal of the handsome psychopath who leads a sinister double life as a doting family man and a cold-blooded killer.

The Belfast thriller - which has just landed on Netflix - has proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

Anderson took to Instagram to share her delight at its resurgence on the streaming giant.

"Heard The Fall is currently a top-viewed programme on @NetflixUK again. I mean??!! Woo hoo," she wrote on Instagram.

"What a fantastic show to be part of. Stella (& her wardrobe) (& her appetite) will always be a fav," she added.

Anderson has previously said she believes Dornan's supermodel looks added an edge to his role in the hit show.

The father-of-three became one of the country's hottest acting properties after he landed the lead role in Fifty Shades of Grey.

After rising to fame playing Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy, he returned to a home-grown movie, The Siege of Jadotville, where he really showed off his acting chops.

Troops

The Co Down star played Irish soldier Pat Quinlan, from Kerry, in a movie made by Netflix and based on the true story of Irish troops in the Congo in the 1960s.

He also has gone down the blockbuster route with a big-screen role opposite Jamie Foxx and Eve Hewson in Robin Hood.

His next big-screen release is expected to be in the romantic Irish movie, Wild Mountain Thyme, opposite Emily Blunt.

The much-anticipated film, which is being adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter John Patrick Shanley from his Broadway hit Outside Mullingar, was filmed in Ireland last autumn.

Mad Men actor Jon Hamm is also in a leading role alongside Irish actress Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken.

Wild Mountain Thyme will see Blunt and Dornan play obstinate lovers, whose families are caught up in a feud over a hotly contested patch of land.

Dornan, who is currently spending lockdown in England with his young family, is set to star in his first major comedy role next year.

He will appear alongside Kristin Wigg and Annie Mumolo of Bridesmaids fame in a new movie titled Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar.

Herald