Gillian Anderson hints at fourth season of The Fall

Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan take part in Q&A following the screening of BBC Two drama 'The Fall' to launch series three at BFI Southbank on September 7, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

A new series of the thrilling BBC serial killer drama The Fall could be in the works, according to one of the show’s stars, Gillian Anderson.

The crime drama television series ran from 2013 to 2016, featuring Holywood actor Jamie Dornan in the role of the sinister serial killer Paul Spector.

It marked Dornan’s TV debut as he grabbed the attention of the acting world with his spine-chilling portrayal of the sadistic Spector opposite Anderson.

Filmed in locations across Northern Ireland, the show received rave reviews across its three seasons ending with the dramatic death of Spector and Anderson’s character Stella Gibson returning to her London home.

It seems however that the story is not finished yet, with Anderson confirming during a Variety Actors on Actors interview with the star of the Handmaid’s Tale, Elisabeth Moss, that fans hoping for a follow up to The Fall may be able to get excited for a potential return.

Starring in the likes of the X-Files, The Crown and Sex Education, Anderson was asked what TV show she would be most excited about returning to.

“I think probably with the Fall and that is something we are in discussion about,” she replied.

“I did a series called The Fall. Even when we ended those three seasons, we talked about the fact that you know one day, maybe, in the same way Prime Suspect they came back. There were huge breaks between their seasons.

“This has kind of been the first time that our writer, creator, director Allan Cubitt has been ready to dip back in and revisit it and her [Stella Gibson]. And so that is being discussed. I think it would be fun.”

It seems the idea was appealing to Moss, with the Los Angeles actor replying that The Fall returning would “be fantastic”.

"I’d love to see that and I know a lot of people would,” she added.

The Fall was a smash hit on the BBC when it first aired, with the series launch in 2013 pulling in 3.5 million viewers for its first episode, followed by 2.5 million for the second and third seasons’ openings respectively.

While fans enjoyed the show, there was debate around the slow pace of the third series, alongside criticism of the show’s depiction of male violence, something creator Allan Cubbitt said he was “very upset” by.