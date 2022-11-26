| 12.1°C Dublin

‘Get Garda Billy after the Woo Guy’ - funniest reactions to the Late Late Toy Show

Cealan and Caoimhín Kelleher was a highlight for many last night. Photo: RTÉ. Expand

Cealan and Caoimhín Kelleher was a highlight for many last night. Photo: RTÉ.

Eoghan Moloney

The nation was transfixed by the Late Late Toy Show last night and once again social media remains undefeated in its commentary of the big night.

Garda Billy and Pilot Aron were among the many little heroes, but ‘The Woo Guy’ is most definitely the villain. 

Here are some of the funniest reactions to this year’s extravaganza.

Dublin Fire Brigade giving out burns instead of trying to prevent them and roasting ‘The Woo Guy’:

The online sleuths were hard at work:

If a guy shouts “Woo” in a forest and there’s nobody around to hear him, did he ever really “Woo” in the first place?

He was issued a one-way ticket out of Donnybrook (he wasn’t really): 

"That’s the last Woo from you unless you fancy a trip downtown?”:

Pilot Aron stole the hearts of the nation and will steal the jobs of pilots in the future, but he certainly won’t steal company time:

Aron may elect to work for Aer Lingus down the line instead:

One thing is certain though, Cealan will only be playing for one club in the future:

We can confirm no audience members were hurt as the seats were cleared for the performance:

It was a Wizard of Oz-themed night, but Aussies still poked the head in: 

Good thing Caoimhín has an excellent record in penalty shoot-outs which aren’t on the Late Late Toy Show:

I think Volodymyr may have other matters to attend to, but maybe next year:

Jack may have landed coolest kid of the lot last night, he was not too fussed about Disneyland:

This sassy munchkin certainly stole the show: 

Serious 3am wedding photo booth vibes from this one:

