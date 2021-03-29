George Best's Belfast home features in new Line of Duty series

Some scenes for the new Line of Duty series were shot along Burren Way in Belfast

Some scenes for the new Line of Duty series were shot along Burren Way in Belfast

Millions of Line of Duty fans who were glued to last weekend's first episode of the new TV series were unaware that part of the action was filmed in George Best's old stomping ground in Belfast.

The late Man United and Northern Ireland legend's relatives have confirmed the Best-kept secret that the family home in the Cregagh estate could be spotted during several scenes showing a raid on a suspect's house.

"Yes, you can see 16 Burren Way," said George's brother-in-law Norman McNarry.

"But of course most TV viewers in England wouldn't have known that the series is filmed in Belfast, never mind around George's old home that he left as a youngster to conquer the footballing world."

Expand Close George Best / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp George Best

The last time that Burren Way was seen by so many people was as George's funeral cortege left the house after a private blessing in December 2005 before his sad journey to Stormont for a public service there prior to his burial at Roselawn cemetery.

Last week Jed Mercurio's ratings-topping cop show featured a cavalcade of police cars and vans flooding into Burren Way from Mount Merrion Avenue to arrest a suspect in a block of flats which had been renamed Beechwood House.





Read More

Local residents were intrigued to see the cast - including new addition Kelly Macdonald - and crew battling with rain and wind in October last year to complete the filming in the Cregagh estate, right beside the Kingspan rugby stadium which featured in Jimmy Nesbitt's recent series Bloodlands. The only disappointment for Line of Duty fans was that when they heard last year's filming was for the sixth series of the show, they hoped Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar might turn up but he didn't.

Expand Close 16 Burren Way, the birthplace of Best / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 16 Burren Way, the birthplace of Best

It wasn't the first time that Jed Mercurio had filmed in the area.

In October 2018 just a short distance from the flats, the Line of Duty team spent hours recording a scene in which a van crashed into the back of a car and kidnapped its occupant.

The street sign for Mount Merrion Avenue had been replaced with one saying Old Peppermill Road.

Expand Close Some scenes for the new Line of Duty series were shot along Burren Way in Belfast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Some scenes for the new Line of Duty series were shot along Burren Way in Belfast

Norman McNarry said it was fascinating to see Burren Way in the series but he revealed that George Best fans will soon be able to have a closer look at the star's old home which he shared with parents Dickie and Anne who had six children.

The terraced house is being refurbished and returned to the way it was in the Sixties when George lived there.

George's sister Barbara, who is married to Norman McNarry, has been advising the East Belfast Partnership who own and manage the house on the way it used to look.

She and Norman recently visited the house which has been operating as an Airbnb for several years but the Partnership are planning to launch it as a tourist attraction as well, on what would have been George's 75th birthday in May.

Said Norman: "The house is looking great. The Partnership have done a fantastic job and they've even found an old television and things you would have seen in a kitchen in the Sixties along with furniture from that era."

Belfast Telegraph