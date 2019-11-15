RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy has compared the death of Gay Byrne to losing Gerry Ryan nine years ago.

'Gay Byrne and Gerry Ryan were like family to me' - Ryan Tubridy

The Late Late Show frontman said that last week's passing of the legendary broadcaster reminded him in a lot of ways of when the 2FM radio star died in 2010.

"I'm feeling that very much because Gerry was like a bold brother and Gay was like a godfather, and I don't mean that in a mafia sense," he told the Herald.

"I mean it in the sense that he'd sit you down and say, 'what do you need in terms of advice' and so on.

