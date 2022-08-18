Game of Thrones TV network clarifies CEO’s rude remark about Emilia Clarke at House of the Dragon event

Enda was part of a team of 15 who worked to create costumes for the battle scenes in Game of Thrones

A TV network has apologised after its CEO made offensive remarks about Emilia Clarke.

On Wednesday (17 August), the boss of Foxtel, which aired Game of Thrones in Australia, described the Daenerys actor as “short and dumpy” during a premiere event for the new spin-off series.

In a speech given before Sydney premiere of prequel House of the Dragon, Patrick Delany is reported to have said of his experience first watchng Game of Thrones: “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?’”

There was said to have been a “cold” reaction from the crowd, with one audience member telling the outlet that “there was a bit of a gasp”, and another adding: “It felt like he was expecting us to laugh along but people in the room were obviously shocked by it.”

Delany’s comments have been explained away by by a spokesperson for Foxtel Group, who released a statement in wake of the report.

“The aim was to convey that for him, Games of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film,” the statement read.

“On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offense.”

Clarke is yet to comment on the reports.

House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before the events of Thrones, and follows the story of the Targaryen civil war.