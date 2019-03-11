'Game of Thrones' not about nudity: Clarke

'Game Of Thrones' is not about nudity, actress Emilia Clarke has insisted.

'Game Of Thrones' is not about nudity, actress Emilia Clarke has insisted.

The blockbuster drama has sparked headlines over violence and nudity and a scene involving Kit Harington's bottom was billed by some fans as an "epic" moment.

"Kit's ass, someone else's ass, my ass, it doesn't matter! It's not what the show is about, it's not what any bit of acting is about," Clarke said.

And she said: "As for my character, I can count on one hand the amount of times I've been naked."

But she added of the drama's portrayal of women: "I can talk about the importance of women in this show until the cows come home. It has gone a way to changing the landscape of the industry as we see it, which is really vital and really important."

Co-star Gemma Whelan said: "I think when people sit down to write a female character now - it won't get made if they write an unrealistic woman.

"That's the important thing 'Thrones' will provide for people going forward - writing other female characters."

Co-star Gwendoline Christie said her character, Brienne, "was defying gender norms and the female perceptions that we have" on TV so far.

The final series of 'Game Of Thrones' will air on April 15 starting at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Irish Independent