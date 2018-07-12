Game Of Thrones leads way at Emmy Awards with 22 nominations (but Netflix got more noms than HBO)

Game Of Thrones leads the way at this year’s Emmy Awards with 22 nominations.

HBO’s fantasy epic was not eligible last year due to the timing of its previous season, allowing The Handmaid’s Tale to become the first programme from a streaming service to scoop the Outstanding Drama Series prize.

But it roared back into contention this time around and will contest the prestigious category with Hulu’s dystopian drama.

Also up for the award are The Americans, The Crown, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy have both been nominated for Emmy Awards for The Crown (Ian West/PA)

Despite Game Of Thrones’ popularity, for the first time in 18 years, HBO was not the most-nominated network, with Netflix’s 112 topping the cable giant’s 108.

Elsewhere, Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch lead the way for British actors after a string of UK stars won nominations.

Foy is up for Lead Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown.

She is up against Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Keri Russell (The Americans) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Millie Bobby Brown has been nominated for an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things (PA Wire/PA Images)

Foy’s Crown co-star, Matt Smith, was given the nod in the Supporting Actor In A Drama Series category.

Cumberbatch has been nominated for Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for the title role in Patrick Melrose.

Also representing the UK are Millie Bobby Brown, nominated for Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of Eleven in Stranger Things.

London-born Thandie Newton is up in the same category for Westworld.

Benedict Cumberbatch has been nominated for Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for the title role in Patrick Melrose (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

James Corden is nominated, with his The Late Late Show getting the nod in the Variety Talk Series category.

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys is nominated in the category for Lead Actor In A Drama Series up against Ozark’s Jason Bateman and Westworld’s Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

Sterling K Brown and Milo Ventimiglia from This Is Us are also nominated.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said: “It’s been another record-breaking year with more than 9,100 entries in 122 unique categories for the initial nomination round of voting.

“The continued growth of the industry has provided opportunities for acclaimed new programmes to emerge, while allowing last season’s breakthrough programmes to thrive. In addition, 36 performers – ranging from new discoveries to revered international stars – have received their first-ever acting Emmy nomination across all categories of scripted programming.

“We are honoured to recognise both television’s seasoned veterans and rising talents.

“This year’s nominations continue to represent increased diversity and inclusion in front of the camera. And, there is a wealth of new and returning programmes that reflect so many of today’s critical issues.”

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 17.

Press Association