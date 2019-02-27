From sex offenders to accountants - life inside Ireland's biggest prison revealed in new documentary

Dublin film director Aoife Kelleher has said shooting a documentary series inside the Midlands Prison was "a chance to challenge her own perceptions" of life behind bars.

Dublin film director Aoife Kelleher has said shooting a documentary series inside the Midlands Prison was "a chance to challenge her own perceptions" of life behind bars.

The 36-year-old Ifta-winner from Swords said she was "hit with reality" the first day she pulled up outside the high-security prison.

"Going into a prison as a documentary maker, your first thoughts are that it will be exciting and challenging. Pulling up outside, reality hits and you see the big walls, gate after gate, and door after door.

"You go through security like the airport, you remove your belt because they may be dangerous in the environment - and you leave your phone behind," she said.

Film-maker Aoife Kelleher

As a female, she was by no means the only woman working in the prison at the time, with Ethel Gavin the jail's governor.

"You quickly realise that women are working here every day," she said.

"They are going about their daily working lives and we show prison officers at work, nurses and the governor, Ethel Gavin, who worked her way up from Mountjoy and is very familiar with the hustle and bustle of a prison landing.

"She also has a particular philosophy around rehabilitation of prisoners."

This rehabilitation is explored in the final episode of Inside Ireland's Biggest Prison, which airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

The episode features a convicted sex offender who has been taking part in the prison's Building Better Lives programme for rehabilitation.

"We are looking at other stories too: a man in his early 20s who has been in and out of institutions since his early teens," she said.

"He was taken into care even though his parents were around and was then in juvenile detention centres and then jail.

"The question is, can they go on with life after being institutionalised, is enough being done and can more be done?"

Aoife also crossed paths with former accountant Ignatius (65) who is serving an eight-year sentence for fraud despite a past brush with Hollywood.

"He attended the Oscars six times and played a part in bringing the film Braveheart to Ireland. He's at an age where he would be hoping to retire. He is now playing guitar and singing with the prison's choir," she said.

"He isn't what you'd have in mind as a quintessential prisoner and he talks about the factors that led to him committing fraud."

Victim impact was always to the fore as Aoife did not want anyone to be "re-traumatised" and the voices of participants were dubbed with faces blurred.

"We worked very closely with the Irish Prison Service from the outset. The priority was victim impact, we were very vigilant," she said.

Inside Ireland’s Biggest Prison: True Lives concludes Wednesday 27th February on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Herald