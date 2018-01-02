She got her start on the mean streets of Dublin in RTE’s Love/Hate and Denise McCormack has found her way to Albert Square after landing a role in BBC soap EastEnders.

From Love/Hate to EastEnders...Denise McCormack finds her way to Albert Square

The Drimnagh actress made her debut on the long-running series in last night’s hour-long episode, playing new girl on the block Ciara Maguire.

Denise, who also played tough cookie Bridget Kiely on Red Rock, looked at ease as fiesty Ciara on the popular soap, the ex wife of criminal Aidan Maguire, played by fellow Dublin actor Patrick Bergin. Ciara turned up in the aftermath of an armed robbery devised by Phil Mitchell’s pal Aidan which went horribly wrong and saw The Vic owner Mick (Danny Dyer) get shot.

Denise McCormack as Ciara Maguire Credit: BBC

It came after Aidan, Phil, Mick and their cronies attempted to rob a huge cash sum from a van being driven by an armed gang. Ciara turned up to the diffuse the situation and it quickly became clear that she was in control of the armed gang and the money taken.

It didn’t take her long to suspect Aidan and his old pal Phil of being behind the robbery with Ciara letting her ex know she is on to him. Yesterday, Denise took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans that she had joined the cast of the soap.

Denise McCormack and Ryan McShane

Friends and fans sent their well wishes to the Dubliner, including former Fair City star Aoibhin Garrihy.

Online Editors