From Hastings to Holmes, Morse to Marple - here are our favourite TV cops

As Line of Duty fans await to hear if a seventh series is in the offing, the massive ratings prove that the appetite for crime dramas and cop shows has never been greater.

The crime genre has long been a constant of the television landscape, dating back to shows such as Dixon of Dock Green.

Everyone has a favourite fictional detective, whether it’s a fastidious Belgian with an upward, curled moustache or a cigar-smoking, Italian-American in a crumpled overcoat.

From Morse to Miss Marple, Hastings to Holmes, the genre has turned out some of television’s most iconic characters.

We asked script writers and actors who have worked in the genre to tell us their Top 10 favourite detectives.

DECLAN LAWN, co-writer of The Salisbury Poisoning and new cop show, Blue Lights

Jimmy McNulty, The Wire

McNulty’s problem is that he’s a believer in a world of cynics, and it drives him to drink – and worse. The magnetic focal point for the best cop show of all time.

Rust Cohle, True Detective

Cop shows don’t get smarter, more profound or more atmospheric than True Detective and Rust Cohle is the black hole at the centre of the broken and corrupt universe. Intriguing and unforgettable.

Jane Tennison, Prime Suspect

Tennison was a classic example of a real, believable, flawed character who happened to be negotiating some of the biggest social issues of our times, long before they reached the forefront of national debate.

Andy Sipowicz, NYPD Blue

Violent, alcoholic, cynical and difficult, Sipowicz somehow makes us love him. It was as if he has given up all pretence at rules and decorum in order to pursue his own vision of justice and yet, mostly, we buy into that vision too.

Cagney and Lacey

Incredibly layered characters, these two changed everything in terms of American cop shows, bringing the audience home to their personal and family issues, and bringing a much-needed dose of reality to the genre.

Columbo

Columbo hates guns and doesn’t carry one. All he needs is his shrewd, meticulous brain, under a ruffled overcoat that is all just a disarming façade. A brilliant television character.

Frank Drebin

Police Squad was cancelled after only six episodes but spawned the Naked Gun series of movies. Frank Drebin is one of the great comedy cops, mercilessly slaying TV cliches while lurching disastrously from case to case.

Bunk Moreland, The Wire

Like his partner McNulty, “The Bunk” tries to survive in a world where institutions grind up and destroy individuals. He deals with it with an assortment of juicy personal vices and a booming chuckle that endears him to all.

Stella Gibson, The Fall

Stella Gibson’s cool, methodical approach to police work is mirrored in her life outside it. She is alone without being lonely, approaching sex and relationships without emotional investment. She is a brilliant disruptor in terms of audiences’ expectations of female characters; a challenge to our prejudices and preconceptions.

Chief Wiggum, The Simpsons

Wiggum metes out his own brand of justice to the residents of Springfield, which is to say, no justice at all. Never knowingly exercising himself, either literally or metaphorically, Wiggum’s breezy self-satisfaction and laissez-faire attitude towards his work is on-point and funny.

DARAGH CARVILLE, writer of The Bay

Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

Ted Hastings has become one of the great characters in TV drama. However embattled, he’s always a beacon of integrity and justice. Adrian Dunbar brings both gravitas and humour to the part, not least in peppering the dialogue with Northern Irishisms.

Sarah Lund, The Killing

The Killing launched the wave of crime drama that became known as Scandi-Noir and lead character Sarah Lund became an icon. Lund is a fascinatingly flawed character; dedicated to her work to the point of obsession, but a disaster in most other areas of her life.

Saga Noren, The Bridge

Swedish detective Saga Noren is another of the icons of Scandi-Noir, played by Sofia Helin with a kind of otherworldly intensity that’s utterly compelling.

Jimmy McNulty, The Wire

He’s a drunk, he’s a womanizer, he’s an all-round pain in the ass. But as played by Dominic West, he’s the guy you root for. You wouldn’t want to know him in real life, but you can’t take your eyes off him on screen.

Hank Schrader, Breaking Bad

With the pot belly and the casual racism, Hank is probably one of the more realistic depictions of a police detective in TV drama. But you can’t help but love him. He proves that beneath the hardboiled exterior, there lurks a hero.

Laure Berthaud, Spiral

Another fantastically flawed character, Captain Laure Berthaud, played by Caroline Proust, is the lead detective in one of television’s greatest crime dramas, Spiral. She’s dedicated to her job and her team to the exclusion of all else and only too willing to cross the line and break the rules.

Gilles ‘Gilou’ Esscoffier, Spiral

Another rule breaker, another person you wouldn’t necessarily want to know in real life, but who you can’t get enough of on screen. Thierry Godard plays the role with such conviction and reality that it hardly seems like acting at all.

Lisa Armstrong, The Bay

I’m cheating a bit here, in choosing a character I created. But Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, (Morven Christie), is one of my favourite TV detectives. A Family Liaison Officer, she works with the families of the victims of crime at the very worst time in their lives, while at the same juggling her own complicated family life.

Jenn Townsend, The Bay

In series three, currently in production, we introduce a new character, Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, played by the extraordinary Marsha Thomason and she’s already one of my all-time favourite TV detectives.

Columbo

The greatest of them all, Peter Falk is so perfect in the role that it’s hard to believe the character had actually been played by several other actors before him. But it’s Falk who nails it, in one of the most miraculous matches of actor and character in TV history.

ORLA MULLAN, actress, DS Roz MacFarlene, Marcella

Sherlock Holmes

One of the best detectives ever, I loved the portrayals by Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Junior. Both were fabulous but Cumberbatch brought a fresh, interesting take to a classic character.

Gracie Hart, Miss Congeniality

A bit of a leftfield one; an undercover cop at a beauty pageant. But I thought it was a great idea and Bullock was brilliant in the role.

Jessica Fletcher, Murder, She Wrote

I love the concept of the show; a slightly older crime writer from a sleepy American town who just happens to solve every case she’s involved with.

Hercule Poirot

The David Suchet series reminds me of my childhood. Suchet is just perfect in the role. The moustache itself is a reason to love him .

Carrie Mathison, Homeland

Mathison is such a complex character and I like the unusual take that she has bi-polar and does her best work when she’s off her medication. She’s the ultimate superspy.

Jake Peralta, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Another slightly unorthodox one, but Peralta is so good at his job as a detective in the New York Police Department, despite the fact he dresses like a man child.

DI Jack Frost, Touch of Frost

David Jason is brilliant as Frost. He has no interest whatsoever in paperwork and just wants to catch the bad guys. But he also has that great, old school empathy.

Marcella

Another complex female character, played superbly by Anna Friel. She has struggles with her mental health and goes beyond the call of duty to get the job done.

Jane Tennison, Prime Suspect

This is probably the first female lead detective role that I remember watching. Tennison had to fight her corner in a male world and all the sexism that comes with that. She’s the first powerhouse of female cops.

Stella Gibson, The Fall

Gillian Anderson has this on screen presence which is understated and still. Gibson is such as well drawn character, compelling to watch.

DAN RYAN, actor, The Bay

Columbo

He’s the quirkiest detective and is smarter than the average cop.

Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

The catchphrase cop.

Morse

Inspector Morse is the King of the Cops.

Fitz, Cracker

Not a cop exactly, but the criminal psychologist is better than the cops

Frank Drebin, Police Squad! and Naked Gun

The comedy cop, played brilliantly by Leslie Nielson

Charlie Resnick

The protagonist of John Harvey’s novels (and two TV movies), Resnick is the coolest, tortured cop

Cassie Stuart, Unforgotten

DCI Cassie Stuart, portrayed by Nicola Walker, is the best acted TV cop.

PC Goody, The Thin Blue Line

PC Goody is the show-stealing cop.

Sgt Esterhaus, Hill Street Blues

The ‘let’s be careful out there’ cop.

DI Tony Manning, The Bay (played by Dan)

The closest to me cop!

GLEN WALLACE, actor, DS Cameron Bryant, Eastenders

Cagney and Lacey

We used to watch this as a family. It was ahead of its time in that it started conversations around diversity. It was set in the mid 80s and had two strong females lead detectives that paved the way.

Hillstreet Blues

Another throwback to my childhood. Apart from being great family entertainment, it had a brilliant theme tune and inspired me to want to learn the saxophone.

Hercule Poirot

There’s a sophistication and classiness to David Suchet’s Poirot; a clever, well turned out Belgian with little quirks that set him apart.

Dan Starkey, Divorcing Jack

When I moved to London to study drama, I was introduced to Colin Bateman’s books with the journalist turned PI, Dan Starkey, as the protagonist. The books mentioned all the places and bars I was familiar with, so I enjoyed that connection to home.

Sherlock Holmes, the movie

I loved the film adaptation with Robert Downey Junior and Jude Law. It was a bit like Baz Luhrmann doing Romeo and Juliet; edgy and different. That grittiness appealed to me.

Sherlock, the TV series

The beauty of the work that we do as actors is that you can take the same character and have two very different versions. There’s such an intelligence with Cumberbatch’s Holmes. As a detective show, it’s on another level. It makes you think.

Columbo

I love Columbo because we see a well-known, well-trodden genre but this one has been flipped on its head. We know from the start who the killer is. It’s a genius way of positioning things and Peter Falks’ characterisation of Columbo as this bumbling yet great detective, is just perfect.

Jessica Fletcher, Murder, She Wrote

Jessica Fletcher is another strong female lead, but there’s softness in her strength. She’s a great and enduring character.

Gene Hunt, Life on Mars

‘Fire up the quattro!’. Who doesn’t want to be Gene Hunt? Everything about it is brilliant, the clothes, the soundtrack. It’s a throwback to the 70s and Gene Hunt is so many things he shouldn’t be but that’s what makes him so interesting.

Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

It’s amazing how Adrian Dunbar imbues that character. Hastings is a father figure who looks after his team; he takes the moral ground, is honest and trustworthy. He’s a good, steadfast Northern Irish man and we love him.