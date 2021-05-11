| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From Hastings to Holmes, Morse to Marple - here are our favourite TV cops

Scriptwriters and actors pick their top 10 fictional detectives in the wake of Line of Duty’s phenomenal recent success

Line of Duty Expand

Close

Line of Duty

Line of Duty

Line of Duty

Maureen Coleman

As Line of Duty fans await to hear if a seventh series is in the offing, the massive ratings prove that the appetite for crime dramas and cop shows has never been greater.

The crime genre has long been a constant of the television landscape, dating back to shows such as Dixon of Dock Green.

Most Watched

Privacy