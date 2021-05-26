| 14.2°C Dublin

‘Friends’ is the only Gen X show whose popularity has survived… what did it do right?

As fans’ excitement reaches fever pitch over the Central Perk pals’ reunion, we explore how the sitcom is the only show of a long-lost era that still holds cross-generational appeal

The cast have reunited for a trip down memory lane in Friends: The Reunion Expand
Where are fans of The X-Files? Expand
The cast on set during the 1990s Expand
Commander Sisko from Deep Space Nine has been erased from history Expand
The idea was for Friends to be the anti-Reality Bites, the 1994 movie starring Ethan Hawke and Winona Ryder Expand
Gen X&rsquo;s footprint is almos non-existent. You really only see it in specific contexts — at a Pixies&rsquo; concert, say Expand

Ed Power Email

If the Friends theme tune has been running on and off in your head for the past several weeks, it may comfort you to know you are not alone. There is a sense that the whole world has gone Central Perk crazy ahead of the airing today of the much-trumpeted Friends: The Reunion (reaching our part of the world tomorrow, Thursday).

Friends reunited is set to be one of those rare shared moments in 21st century popular culture. Even if you’ve had your fill of headlines proclaiming “could we BE any more excited?”, you’ll be interested in what transpires as Jennifer Aniston and the gang squeeze back together on the couch for the first time since 2004.

