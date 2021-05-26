‘Friends’ is the only Gen X show whose popularity has survived… what did it do right?

If the Friends theme tune has been running on and off in your head for the past several weeks, it may comfort you to know you are not alone. There is a sense that the whole world has gone Central Perk crazy ahead of the airing today of the much-trumpeted Friends: The Reunion (reaching our part of the world tomorrow, Thursday).

Friends reunited is set to be one of those rare shared moments in 21st century popular culture. Even if you’ve had your fill of headlines proclaiming “could we BE any more excited?”, you’ll be interested in what transpires as Jennifer Aniston and the gang squeeze back together on the couch for the first time since 2004.

You’ll also, of course, know this isn’t a Friends reboot. The cast won’t be in character and will instead be reminiscing about the ‘One Sitcom To Rule Them All’ with the ‘Most Annoying Person Alive’, James Corden.

Yet for those who remember Friends first time around, its seemingly ageless popularity is a complicated matter. Gen X culture has generally been scrubbed from our collective memory. It’s like it never happened, in many ways. Where are today’s fans of The X-Files, Heathers, Farscape or Douglas Coupland’s Girlfriend In A Coma?

Or, for that matter, of grunge bands not named Nirvana or Pearl Jam. To say nothing of the third wave feminism with the Riot Grrrl movement or Sonic Youth’s proto #MeToo anthem Swimsuit Issue (about sexual harassment at their record label).

The Prodigy, too, have been semi-forgotten — the 20th anniversary of their masterpiece album Fat Of The Land passed without comment in 2017 (though the horrific Smack My Bitch Up is rightly condemned). Twisted fire starters have no place in contemporary “discourse” — to use a word nobody would have employed a quarter of a century ago.

The amnesia around Gen X can often be pretty bracing. When CBS and Netflix rebooted Star Trek with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, much of the discussion was about how it was the first entry in the franchise to have a black lead character. It’s as if Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Commander Benjamin Sisko never existed.

That the sheer Gen X-ness of Friends is often disregarded is pretty shocking. The series is, after all, often explicitly considered in the context of its cross-generational appeal. Recall the fuss when it emerged Millennials were lapping up Friends and how queasy they were about Monica’s ‘fat shaming’ or the running gag about Chandler being mistaken for gay? Amid the torrents of commentary, nobody thought to mention that Friends is quintessentially Gen X in tone and outlook.

One reason may be that, in the mid-1990s, young people were wary of being put into boxes. Gen X was a label applied to them, not something they willingly took on. And the connotations around that tag were often negative.

Just as Millennials — born between 1981 and 1996 — have come to be stereotyped as entitled, narcissistic, Sinn Féin-voting whiners, so Gen Xers (born between 1965–1980) were in the 1990s caricatured as feckless, cynical and anti-authoritarian. Usually by the very Boomers (1945–1964) that Millennials and Gen Z-ers (1997–2012) get such a kick out of saying “okay” to nowadays.

Gen X was in fact verboten on the set of Friends. Fearful of being dismissed as a sitcom for slackers, the producers went out of their way to decouple it from the zeitgeist.

“Generation X — we’ve never used that word on purpose,” Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman said when the comedy debuted in 1994. “That’s labelling an entire generation, and that’s unfair and untrue. Friends plays against the concept of Generation X. They’re mostly motivated. Their clothes are clean, unlike Ethan Hawke, who wore the dirtiest things in Reality Bites.”

The cast were reading from the same script. The idea was for Friends to be the anti-Reality Bites or Cameron Crowe’s Singles — a repudiation of the depiction of Gen Xers as acerbic slackers who wore plaid and could use a shower.

“It’s almost an insulting comment. It has nothing to do with this show,” said Jennifer Aniston. “The buzz word around here in the beginning was ‘don’t mention that’,” said Matthew Perry.

There is an argument, of course, that not wanting to be pigeonholed as Gen X is classic Gen X. Moreover, watching Friends today, its 1990s-ness is undeniable. This was the first generation to hang out platonically at coffee houses, to sprinkle their conversation with Star Wars references, and to feel adrift at a point in life when you were supposed to have grown up and worked it all out. The delayed adulthood interrogated by Friends cut to the heart of Gen X’s sense of itself.

“Make no mistake, Friends was a Gen X show,” Vulture wrote in 2019. “You can’t make a show about 20-somethings in the 1990s without being, by default, a Gen X show. On a basic level, Friends captured what it looked like to come into adulthood at a time before cell phones became mainstream… If you were close to their age back then, watching the characters today can feel like peering back through time at an image of who you used to be, or maybe hoped to be.”

“The world of Friends is notable, to modern eyes, for what it encompasses about being young and single and carefree in the city, but also for what it doesn’t encompass: social media, smartphones, student debt, the sexual politics of Tinder, moving back in with your parents as a matter of course, and a national mood that vacillates between anxiety and defeatism,” agreed Adam Sternbergh in an essay in New York magazine in 2019.

The appeal of Friends to Millennials was described as “mind-blowing” by Marta Kaufman in the same piece. “Not only that people are still watching, but that people still connect to it. I have a 17-year-old daughter, and recently someone at her school asked her: ‘Hey, have you seen this new show called Friends?’”

Gen X’s cultural erasure in the US is explained by the fact that they are vastly outnumbered by Boomers and Millennials. That isn’t the case in Ireland, where birth patterns are different owing to emigration. Here, Gen Xers make up 23.5pc of the population, higher than Boomers (19.5pc), Millennials (21.3pc), and Gen Zers (22.1pc), according to an Amarach study.

Nonetheless, Gen X’s footprint is almost non-existent. You really only see it in specific contexts — at a Pixies’ concert, say. The obvious reason for this is that Ireland largely takes its cultural cues from the UK and the US, where the interplay between generations is very different.

However, it is also the case that keeping your head down and trying not to be noticed is a very Gen X way of negotiating life. Culturally, (if not demographically in Ireland) this is the generation caught between the icebergs of the Boomers and Millennials — generations that strike some as preening, self-obsessed mirror images of one another.

“Boomers live in the past and have ransomed the future. Millennials fear the future and are ignorant of the past. Generation X acknowledges what has gone before, learns from it, and resolves to shape the future into something better,” wrote David Barnett in the Independent last year.

“The problem with you Millennials and Boomers, though you’d never admit it, is you’re too alike,” he said. “You’re both insular, in different ways. You’re both selfish. You’re both so blinkered, you think you’re the only two factions in this petty little fight of yours.”

And then, in the middle of that debate, there is Friends. A series about young people navigating an analogue world. One unencumbered by Twitter pile-ons, viral TikToks or online dating. And where the humour is often sarcastic and steeped in cynicism.

Annoying though it may be, there really is only one way to anatomise Friends. Could it BE any more Gen X?