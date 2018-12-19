French Prince star Alfonso Ribeiro suing Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'

Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing two video game companies for allegedly stealing his character Carlton's famous dance moves.

Ribeiro (47) is accusing Epic Games of copying the Carlton Dance from the hit 90s sitcom in their Fortnite game.

Another lawsuit has been filed against the creators of basketball game NBA 2K, Take-Two Interactive, for using the dance.

He claims that the game released a new dance called 'Fresh' and claims that the companies both used his moves without his permission.

The legal papers, lodged at the US District Court in Central California, say the companies unfairly profited from Ribeiro’s “creative expression, likeness and celebrity”.

Ribeiro, who won Dancing with the Stars in the US in 2014, used the Carlton Dance during one performance and he often performs it for fans.

He performed it alongside fellow Fresh Prince star Will Smith on The Graham Norton Show.

Online Editors