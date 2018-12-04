Fourth and fifth Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestants revealed

The fourth and fifth celebrity contestants for RTE's hit show, Dancing with the Stars, have been revealed.

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter and comedian Fred Cooke will join Darren Kennedy, Mairead Ronan, Eilish O'Carroll on the third series of the show which kicks off on January 6.

A further six contestants will be revealed in the coming days.

“I'm so excited to do the show," said Holly. "I've watched the last two series religiously with my Mom. When I met the pro-dancers I was almost star struck, so I'm truly delighted to be part of it. This is going to be physically and mentally challenging and I'm slightly terrified, but overall I'm really looking forward to it.”

Fred Cooke

Fred said, "When it comes to dancing, I'm full of passion but I don't have the technique. I'll do my best to try and get both right on this incredible show."

Ryan Tubridy revealed that Eilish O'Carroll and Darren Kennedy would be joining the line-up on his radio show on Monday morning.

Stylist and presenter Darren Kennedy was spotted last week out and about with professional dancer Karen Byrne, who danced Jake Carter to victory on last year's show.

Kennedy told Tubridy he is "excited, petrified, terrified" and said he has "zero dance experience" and joked that he wished he had stuck with the Billie Barry Stage School when he was a child.

"I think I was about six, my mother sent me along to Billie Barry's and I went to one class and I stood there in the corner and I wasn't into it. I went home and said, 'Mam that's not for me, I'm not going back."

The first episode is scheduled for Sunday, January 6, with the series set to run for 12 weeks until March 24.

While the judging panel of Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry and Julian Benson remains the same there has been a shake-up to the presenters.

Jennifer Zamparelli will join Nicky Byrne, replacing Amanda Byram, who hung up her dancing shoes during the summer.

The spin-off show Can't Stop Dancing, hosted by Blathnaid Treacy, will return on Friday, January 4, on RTE One.

