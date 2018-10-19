Four more Irish stars set to join Peaky Blinders season 5

It may be set in Birmingham but the cast of hit BBC series Peaky Blinders is full of Irish talent and the Irish contingent is set to increase with the new series.

It may be set in Birmingham but the cast of hit BBC series Peaky Blinders is full of Irish talent and the Irish contingent is set to increase with the new series.

Charlene McKenna, Brian Gleeson, Emmet J Scanlan and former Fair City actor Daryl McCormack have bagged roles in the highly-anticipated upcoming fifth season.

Charlene as Rose in BBC's Ripper Street

English actor Sam Claflin and American actress Anya Taylor Joy, who you might remember from the horror film Morgan and M Night Shyamalan's Split, will also be joining the cast as will Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan and Neil Maskell.

Gleeson said: “Looking forward to kicking around in the mud of Northern England with an exceptional cast and crew.

Sam Claflin will join the cast of Peaky Blinders (PA)

“The scripts are wild and pertinent – a classic Peaky brew.”

Claflin said, "From Steven Knight's writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn't feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show".

For Brian Gleeson, acting runs in the family. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Regular stars Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, and Helen McCrory will be back for the series as will Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips and Natasha O’Keefe.

Murphy will, of course, reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, the head of the gangster Shelby clan, and the action will be set in Birmingham before WWII.

Now the Labour MP for Small Heath in Birmingham, Shelby is approached by a politician with a plan that could change his and his family’s lives.

The fifth series will be directed by Anthony Byrne, whose previous work includes In Darkness, Butterfly and Ripper Street. He takes over from fellow Irish director David Caffrey who directed the fourth series.

It will air next year for the first time on BBC One, moving from its previous home BBC Two, after a hugely successful run - the fourth series drew an average consolidated audience of 3.3 million.]

Read more: 'A fully-immersive prison movie is a rite of passage' - Joe Cole talks leaving Peaky Blinders, and channelling Fassbender and Hardy in A Prayer Before Dawn

'The very first day I thought this is a really hard job' - Irish actor Ned Dennehy on Peaky Blinders and his role in Aussie hit Glitch

Online Editors